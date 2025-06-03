Forced to Relive Past Debacle, Tracy Cortez Lashes Out at Critic Over Eyelashes

Tracy Cortez shocked the entire world twice with her bout against Rose Namajunas. The first shocker came at the weigh-ins, where the #10 flyweight contender narrowly escaped being overweight. How? She chopped off her hair to ensure the fight happened without any trouble. Taking to Instagram, she’d claimed, “Whatever it takes.” However, being a makeup lover, she left her eyelash extensions on during the bout at UFC Denver. And this became the unbelievable headline when Namajunas sent her eyelash flying around with a punch to the face. Now, almost a year after the incident, Cortez got reminded of her flying eyelashes once again.

Before we dive in further, let me tell you that eyelashes hurt when they break and are indeed a hazard during a fight. Julianna Peña has said so herself. While talking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, she said, “I got my eyelashes done in training. Fake eyelash extensions, so they had to stick on each individual lash.”

And when one of these lashes broke, the pointed ends poked Peña in the eyes. Needless to say, the pain was enough to make her avoid putting on fake eyelashes while fighting. She continued, “I never wear them in training, and I’ve never worn fake extensions while I’m fighting for that reason.” But it seemed like Cortez didn’t care about it at all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, as Cortez took to Instagram to share some moments from May, a fan decided to remind her of the UFC Denver debacle. The post began with a poster of Cortez’s fight against Viviane Araujo at UFC 317, and continued to show a few visuals of her life in May. But soon after the post went live, a fan dropped down to the comments section and wrote, “Don’t wear the eyelashes this time lol.” No doubt, Cortez wasn’t happy with it. She decided to send a reply and wrote, “y’all really think I care what everyone gotta say about my lashes lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy R. Cortez (@cortezmma) Expand Post

Of course, the flyweight contender was pretty upset with the reminder. Not only did she become a laughing stock, but she also lost the bout via a unanimous decision. But what did ‘Thug’ think of her opponent’s inclination towards beautification? Let’s find out!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rose Namajunas gives her honest opinion on Tracy Cortez’s fake eyelashes

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, right after the bout between her and Cortez, Namajunas weighed in on the flying eyelashes. She said, “That’s crazy. I noticed something was up with her eye. The camera literally captured it [flying off her face]. You can’t make that stuff up. God’s got a sense of humor. That is classic stuff. Bless her heart.”

Of course, Namajunas was pretty strict regarding such things. After all, she had previously had ocular injuries and now, she keeps her eyes in routine check. The fight game certainly has a habit of putting one’s teeth, eyes, and nose in jeopardy. That’s why, she claimed, “I don’t even wear fake eyelashes, period.” However, she has remained curious regarding it all. Weighing in on Cortez’s eyelashes, Namajunas said, “It’s a thing now. I’m curious to see. It’s dangerous, I would not recommend her wearing it, but it’s almost like don’t you gotta wear them [now]?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Following the bout, Cortez revealed that her eyelashes were fresh, and people actually believed that they were strips. These eyelashes didn’t even come off when she rubbed her eyes. But Namajunas had the precision and power to make them come off. No doubt, it truly impressed Cortez. But would she continue to wear fake eyelashes at UFC 317? I guess we’d have to wait and watch.

What do you think of Cortez’s lashings for the fan reminding her UFC Denver debacle? Do you think such hazardous products should be checked prior to the bouts? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.