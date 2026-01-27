Former Champ Breaks Down in Tears While Greeting Fans After UFC 324 Loss

UFC 324 was supposed to be the night where Rose Namajunas could have moved closer to another title shot. But what just happened was another close match where Natalia Silva took away the unanimous decision. For Namajunas, it was another setback as the 33-year-old failed to overcome a prospect like Silva. And for that, she looked visibly upset after the bout.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right from the start of the fight, both Rose Namajunas and Natalia Silva approached their fight very cautiously. Although neither of the flyweights was connecting with much accuracy, all the judges gave their nod to Silva with an identical 29-28 scorecard. This may be due to the urgency with which the Brazilian fought in the third round. With that said, Namajunas lost her third bout in the flyweight division, further delaying her double champ aspirations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rose Namajunas breaks down in tears while meeting fans

While there was no doubt that Rose won the second round and Silva won the third round of the fight, the first round of the fight was very close, and many believed Rose won the round. Many fans believed Namajunas deserved the decision. “I thought you won. I just want you to know that,” said one fan while meeting Namajunas after UFC 324. As ‘Thug Rose’ greeted her fans, she broke down into tears and appreciated all the supporters for rooting for her.

‘Thug Rose’, a former two-time UFC strawweight champion, had moved up to the flyweight division after finding difficulty making weight in the strawweight division. Although Namajunas felt healthier, she couldn’t reciprocate her performances inside the octagon. The fight against Silva at UFC 324 was a classic example of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a win at UFC 324, Namajunas could have surely aligned herself to face the champion, Valentina Shevchenko, next. But, instead, she’ll now have to climb up the ladder by getting some wins again. Meanwhile, Silva is definitely close to her first title fight opportunity.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalia Silva calls for title fight after UFC 324 win

Natalia Silva stepped into the UFC 324 octagon on short notice. Rose Namajunas was initially scheduled to fight Alexa Grasso at the first UFC numbered event of 2026. But due to an injury, Grasso was forced to pullout. As a result, Silva stepped in. And as it seems, she accepted the fight under a condition.

“That’s what should happen and that’s what the UFC told me. That I was going to get a title fight. I accepted this fight when the UFC came calling. There wasn’t much time to prepare for it. I accepted the fight. I did what I needed to do and I expect, I trusted the UFC. And I hope they fall on that promise because I should be the next one to fight for the title,” said Silva via translator at UFC 324 post-fight press conference.

Silva also chimed in on her chances of competing in the UFC White House event: “My birthday’s coming up this February 3rd, and that would be an amazing birthday gift. I think Dana [White] should give that to me as a gift. That would be a tremendous birthday gift to receive the call for a fight in the White House against Valentina for a title.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was surely a big night for Silva, but Namajunas has much to contemplate. It will be intriguing to see what happens next for her and who the UFC decides to match her against. Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below!