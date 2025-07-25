Former Glory Kickboxing Great Breaks Silence After Life-Altering Medical Procedure in Major Health Update

A fighter’s career may bring fame and fortune, but it also exacts a brutal physical price — one most ordinary people could never withstand. Nowhere is this more evident than in the unforgiving world of the UFC, where wear and tear is simply part of the job. Like kids falling off bicycles, even seasoned athletes endure punishing setbacks. With two to three grueling bouts a year, intense training camps, and an endless cycle of injuries, staying competitive demands far more than just talent and toughness.

In recent years, stem cell therapy has emerged as a breakthrough in recovery, hailed as a near-miracle across combat sports, from WWE and kickboxing to MMA. Though banned by most athletic commissions during active competition, it’s become a go-to solution for retired fighters looking to restore their bodies and prolong their quality of life. Among those turning to this cutting-edge treatment is none other than Peter Aerts, regarded as one of the greatest kickboxers in history.

With a 1–2 record in MMA and roots in Muay Thai, Peter Aerts, who even competed in the heavyweight division in Glory, boasts a remarkable 32-year run in combat sports. Now 54, the legendary fighter recently offered fans a look into his latest recovery session. Sharing a short video clip, Peter Aerts wrote, “Today I had NAD in Zennclinic in Pattaya. I’m already feeling a lot better and my brain is more clear after the treatment.” In the very next post, he highlighted, “Going to check my body for tomorrow. Tomorrow I will have stem cells for my wrist. My knees are already done. They’re perfect. Now I will do my hands. Too much damage in my hand.”

The NAD procedure, the Dutch star referenced, stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide—an essential coenzyme found in living cells that plays a key role in energy production and cellular repair. It’s also associated with anti-aging benefits, heightened mental clarity, and improved focus. Stem cell therapy continues to stir debate in the sports world.

While some anti-doping agencies permit their use, they only allow autologous (self-derived), minimally manipulated stem cells and strictly prohibit any added growth factors, hormones, or performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). This regulatory gray area has even drawn fire from UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan blasts USADA for restricting stem cell treatments for UFC fighters

Joe Rogan has long been a vocal supporter of medical innovation in sports, particularly when it comes to helping athletes recover faster and more effectively. While he’s never backed traditional doping, Rogan has consistently criticized what he sees as outdated rules that block legitimate, science-backed treatments. One of his frequent targets is USADA, the UFC’s former anti-doping partner. Their decade-long relationship came to an end in late 2023, following growing disagreements and a widening gap in philosophy.

While many credited USADA with cleaning up the sport through rigorous testing and enforcement, critics also slammed the agency for its rigid stance on newer medical treatments. Rogan, a longtime advocate of cutting-edge therapies like TRT and stem cell treatments, has repeatedly challenged these bans. Stem cell therapy, in particular, has emerged as a powerful tool for athlete recovery—yet it remains on USADA’s prohibited list, barring fighters from using it without special exemptions.

During a podcast appearance with Andrew Schulz, Joe Rogan revisited his frustration with the policy, recalling how USADA once blocked UFC fighters from undergoing stem cell procedures. Rogan said, “Well, let me tell you something. There’s a reason why USADA didn’t let people use it in the UFC, and now drug-free sports don’t let people use it—it’s because it works. It’s really stupid, but the idea is that it’s performance-enhancing because it lets you heal quicker—heal from injuries quicker, potentially heal from recovering from training quicker.”

So, what’s your take on stem cell therapy in professional sports? Should it remain on the prohibited list under anti-doping regulations? Or is it time to allow such advancements in the name of athlete recovery and long-term health? Let us know what you think.