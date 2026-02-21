Former MMA Fighter Facing Multiple Criminal Charges Heads to Trial With Jury Selection

MMA: UFC Fight Night – Charlotte – Rozenstruik vs Almeida May 13, 2023 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA The octagon is seen before a heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik red gloves and Jailton Almeida blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Spectrum Center. Charlotte Spectrum Center North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20230513_gma_db2_0209

Former MMA star from Guam, Joseph ‘Baby Joe’ Quichocho Taimanglo II, has found himself in legal trouble once again. The 41-year-old is currently facing at least four active criminal cases in his homeland, spanning incidents from 2020 to 2025. Although he was in ongoing discussions to resolve his multiple charges, things didn’t quite go his way. On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Alberto Tolentino declined to grant any further delay in the 2023 felony drug possession case. He ordered the commencement of the trial, with jury selection starting February 23.

“I have nothing else to go on,” Tolentino told his attorneys. “I got to move stuff on my calendar as quickly and as expeditiously as possible. We’ll keep the trial date.”

In June 2023, the former fighter was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. The incident occurred after Guam Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a white Volkswagen Jetta. But the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit through several areas. The chase reached speeds over 60 mph and ended near the front gate of Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, Guam.

The vehicle lost control, veered off the road, went airborne briefly, spun multiple times, and crashed into a concrete utility pole. Although Taimanglo wasn’t the driver, who was charged separately, the former MMA fighter supposedly exited from the passenger side and attempted to flee on foot toward the base. However, he was quickly apprehended and detained by officers.

Later, when the crash site was being investigated, an officer found a phone, which Taimanglo took ownership of, and found methamphetamine inside its cover, leading to Taimanglo’s charge.

“I know that Mr. Taimanglo had a new case and had recently been released from custody for that. We were trying to work out something to include that felony case,” defense attorney Tyler Scott, speaking for attorney Peter Santos, said. “But I understand this has been outstanding for some while here.”

Taimanglo’s attorney also highlighted that a broader resolution to his client’s past cases can be reached. However, Judge Alberto Tolentino claimed Judge Vernon Perez had already set dates for Taimanglo for September 2026 in the 2025 aggravated assault case. Regardless, the court now moves forward with jury instructions, as the Guam government is expected to provide updated witness and exhibit lists by Friday.

Coming back to Taimanglo, however, this is just one of at least four cases that Taimanglo is currently fighting in the Supreme Court of Guam.

Other active cases against Joseph ‘Baby Joe’ Quichocho Taimanglo

Taimanglo’s most recent charge stems from an incident back on June 28, 2025. The 41-year-old allegedly struck a woman multiple times in the face in Tamuning village, and she was later found bleeding from her mouth. Reports reveal that Taimanglo’s attack had caused her to lose consciousness briefly and had been having difficulty speaking because of the injuries.

During the incident, a 68-year-old man intervened and was allegedly punched in the face several times. So, the former MMA fighter was charged with two counts of aggravated assault as third-degree felonies in December last year and held on $15,000 cash bail. If the 41-year-old is found guilty on the charges brought against him, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

His other charges include an October 2020 traffic stop in Upper Tumon, Guam, where the former MMA fighter was driving a red scooter with expired plates. When searched, an illegal firearm was found in his possession alongside a Schedule II controlled substance, methamphetamine. So, he was charged with third-degree felonies.

The former MMA fighter was also charged with felony terrorizing and misdemeanor assault charges in January 2022 and February 2023.

Taimanglo stepped away from MMA in November 2018, closing the chapter on a career that saw him compile a 24-9-1 record.

Since then, however, life outside the cage appears to have taken a troubling turn for Joseph ‘Baby Joe’ Quichocho Taimanglo II. Once known for building his resume inside the sport, he’s now fighting jail time. What are your thoughts on Taimanglo’s situation?