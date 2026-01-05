Former NFL and UFC Pro Shares Brutal Reality Behind Submissions in MMA

Just like striking, submissions play a huge role in MMA. In fact, grappling and the art of putting opponents to sleep with chokes are what truly give the “mixed” in mixed martial arts. Take away that aspect, and the sport starts to resemble a straight-up kickboxing contest. That said, there are harsh truths about submissions that rarely get discussed. And that is exactly what a pro UFC fighter and former NFL player decided to address. Why?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Recently, UFC heavyweight sensation Valter Walker discussed his signature submission, the heel hook, in an interview with MMA Fighting. The Brazilian has claimed four heel-hook finishes in a row inside the UFC cage, and the move has since become synonymous with his identity. Explaining the technical side, Walker said his goal is always to break an opponent’s leg with the submission rather than wait for a tap. Understanding that mindset, former NFL player and UFC fighter Zac Pauga noted that some fighters simply do not tap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zac Pauga breaks down the harsh reality of submissions in MMA

“This is really good advice. When I went from pure jiujitsu to mma I had so much difficulty in training because I would lock up a submission and apply pressure slowly waiting for a tap. Most mma guys don’t tap even when they should 😂” Pauga posted on X, reposting Walker’s interview.

Well, that’s definitely one of the biggest problems in MMA. Fighters who come from other backgrounds and transition into the sport often struggle to figure out when to tap. In many cases, they lack a strong jiu-jitsu or grappling base and rely heavily on boxing or other striking disciplines, so it takes time for that part of their game to catch up.

But beyond technique, it can also be a mental issue. Some fighters believe they are simply too tough to be submitted and would rather go to sleep than tap. An ESPN article from 2022 highlighted this mindset when former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm admitted she never wanted to tap to submissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wanted to think I wouldn’t tap. I never wanted to be in a position to find out, of course, but I’m a fighter who thrives on hope, and I wanted to think I would keep that hope no matter what.” ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ told ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That is a true warrior’s mentality and exactly what you would expect from a fighter like Holm, especially considering she went unconscious and did not tap against Miesha Tate at UFC 196. Now that we understand Zac Pauga’s perspective on submissions, let’s take a look at the top three fighters with the most submission wins in UFC history.

Top 3 fighters with the most submission wins in UFC history

In the UFC’s 30-plus-year history, fans have seen plenty of elite submission artists. But only a few fighters have built a reputation for consistently putting opponents to sleep or pushing them right to the edge with their grappling. Leading that list is none other than Charles Oliveira.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former lightweight champion does not just top this list; he sits alone as the UFC’s all-time leader in submissions with 17. ‘Do Bronx’ sealed consecutive rear-naked choke victories against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, cementing his status as one of the most dangerous choke artists the promotion has ever seen.

Next up is another legend of the sport, Jim Miller. According to the UFC record books, ‘A-10’ has secured 13 submission wins, placing him second in company history. Adding to that legacy, Miller famously submitted Charles Oliveira in 2010. with the Brazilian’s own signature rear-naked choke, a moment that still stands out to this day. But Oliveira ended up getting the revenge in 2018 by defeating Miller with the same choke.

Rounding out the list is another Brazilian jiu-jitsu maestro, Demian Maia. He also recorded 11 submission victories during his UFC run and is tied with middleweight veteran Gerald Meerschaert. That wraps up the top three submission artists in UFC history, fighters who made countless opponents either tap out or fade into unconsciousness.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, do you think fighters should tap early, or is it acceptable to go unconscious? Let us know in the comments section below.