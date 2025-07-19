Former ONE Double Champ Reveals Direct Advantage Dana White’s UFC Holds Over Other Promotions

“He’ll be remembered as the biggest failure in the history of sports and have to change his name again,” declared Arjan Bhullar, delivering a scathing parting shot at ONE Championship following his departure. Bhullar didn’t mince words, directing his criticism at Dana White’s Asian counterpart, Chatri Sityodtong. His exit adds to the growing list of high-profile fighters who have severed ties with the Asia-based MMA promotion amid increasingly strained circumstances.

He’s not alone. Submission grappling icon Mikey Musumeci — once touted as the face of ONE’s BJJ push — and former double champ Reinier de Ridder have also walked away, each citing their own frustrations. Yet outside of ONE, their careers have found fresh momentum. Musumeci has emerged as a breakout star under the Dana White & Co.’s newly launched Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu promotion, while ‘RDR’ is enjoying a remarkable resurgence in the UFC’s middleweight division.

Reinier de Ridder praises Dana White and UFC leadership for keeping him consistently active

After a stunning knockout of previously unbeaten Bo Nickal in May, Reinier de Ridder now holds a 3-0 UFC record and shows no signs of slowing down. At 34, he’s focused on staying active — and he’s not wasting any time. The Dutch standout will make his third UFC appearance of 2025, facing former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Reinier de Ridder explained what’s made his UFC stint feel like a breath of fresh air compared to his time in ONE: “That was basically what I was missing in ONE at the time, because they didn’t offer me any fights anymore at the end. So it’s something that I really asked for: Please keep me active. And I think because of the way the fights went — because I’ve always come out uninjured, I was able to finish all the fights — basically every time after the fight, two days later they’d call me… I’d say, ‘Yes.’”

‘RDR’ spent the first five years of his professional career under the ONE Championship banner. In the early stages, CEO Chatri Sityodtong and his team kept the Dutch fighter consistently active. But over time, that consistency faded. Between 2023 and 2024, ‘The Dutch Knight’ fought just twice — a slowdown that ultimately prompted his exit from the organization. His departure comes at a time when ONE Championship is grappling with mounting internal challenges.

Reports earlier this year revealed the promotion had accumulated a staggering $530 million in losses while holding only $24.6 million in net assets. Alongside this financial crisis, the company has faced a wave of layoffs, growing instability, and a notable dip in fighter activity — all contributing to a talent exodus that includes names like Reinier de Ridder.

Reinier de Ridder cautions fighters against signing with ONE Championship amid growing instability

Earlier this year, ONE Championship announced that its events had generated approximately $470 million (1 billion THB) in total revenue for the Thai economy, according to a quantitative economic report conducted by Nielsen. Under the leadership of Chatri Sityodtong, the organization claimed to have produced $7 million per ONE Friday Fights event, another $7 million per ONE Fight Night card, and around $21 million for each numbered event.

However, the rosy outlook quickly drew skepticism, especially in light of earlier reports suggesting that ONE Championship was grappling with significant debt. While the Nielsen report painted a thriving picture, others have alleged that the company has previously manipulated internal financial records. As always, the truth remains somewhere in the gray — but for many observers, the most telling signals come directly from the fighters themselves.

One of the loudest warnings came from Reinier de Ridder, who didn’t mince words at the UFC Vegas 100 post-fight press conference. “This is something I feel I have to do for other fighters — if you’re thinking of signing with ONE Championship, don’t,” de Ridder said. “It’s that simple. You should not. There’s nothing there. There’s no fights. You’re just wrong if you do this, if you sign there, this is a bad mistake.”

What’s your take on the current state of ONE Championship? For years, the promotion has positioned itself as an equal to Dana White & the UFC. But has that self-image backfired? Do you think that mindset played a role in its decline? Share your thoughts below.