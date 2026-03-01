Former Trump Supporter UFC Star Reacts to US and Israel’s Military Operation in Iran

A UFC star has spoken out on the escalating tension between the United States and Iran. This week, the US and Israel launched a coordinated military campaign, striking Iran with airstrikes and missiles. These strikes, which they described as the most significant attacks in decades, shook the entire Middle East. In retaliation, Iran fired drones at US bases and allied facilities across the Gulf and in countries including Iraq and the UAE.

Reports also claimed that the strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pushing the region closer to a war-like scenario. On top of that, the latest US-Iran tensions have brought the world one step nearer to World War III. Amid this chaos, Bryce Mitchell, who previously supported Donald Trump, criticized Trump and his administration for the strikes. He argued that, in fact, they are using the war to distract from the infamous Epstein files.

“Hey guys, I have great news. These p–ophiles have started a war with innocent people to cover up their own crime rings, but there’s gonna be more bread and circuses, don’t worry,” said former Donald Trump supporter Bryce Mitchell in his latest social media video.

However, the UFC star has stirred political controversy before. In fact, a few years ago, he sparked backlash when he called German dictator Adolf Hitler a “good man” and said he would like to go fishing with him if he were alive today. As expected, his remarks drew sharp criticism from UFC CEO Dana White, and several Polish MMA figures publicly condemned his comments.

Bryce Mitchell once supported Trump and even attended Trump’s 2025 oath ceremony as a guest alongside Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Jake Paul. However, last year, he distanced himself from Trump and the MAGA movement after expressing disappointment with the former president’s policies.

‘Thug Nasty’ also criticized the administration for not releasing the Epstein files and opposed the use of American taxpayer money to fund wars in Ukraine and Israel, arguing that such actions ultimately put America last.

UFC star Bryce Mitchell admits he was “tricked”

A few years ago, Bryce Mitchell openly supported Donald Trump and aligned himself with the MAGA movement, publicly backing the former president when many Americans shared that enthusiasm. At the time, as a devoted Christian, ‘Thug Nasty’ said he believed Trump could help save the country. However, over time, Mitchell changed his stance.

Then, last October, he publicly distanced himself from Trump, stating on Instagram that he is “not with Donald Trump no more.” Shortly after that, he released a lengthy video explaining why he no longer supports him.

“He talked a good game, he tricked me. I was fooled. I admit it,” said Bryce Mitchell in the video clip. “Now, let me tell you how bad I think this is, though. This is really this bad, guys. I want y’all, if you’re a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3, and I want you to read that verse — yeah, about the Antichrist, about the one who was fatally wounded in the head, then he was miraculously healed… I do think that Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3.”

Meanwhile, the UFC star is not the only UFC fighter who has stepped into the debate. Sean Strickland also weighed in and ultimately declined the opportunity to fight on the upcoming UFC White House card.

