Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Inches Closer to Release From Prison After 300+ Days, Per CIRIS’s Update

The wait is nearly over for fans eager to see former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez out of prison. The UFC legend has been serving a five-year sentence in California. Last spring, authorities transferred him from Wasco State Prison after sentencing him for the 2022 incident in which he confronted the man who harmed his son. That confrontation drew widespread attention and support from many MMA stars.

Now, after more than 300 days in custody, Velasquez is set to become eligible for parole based on the CIRIS (California Incarcerated Records and Information Search) update.

Last September, Cain Velasquez, his family, and fans got relief when officials confirmed he had already served 1,283 days in custody, including two years in house arrest and over eight months in jail. Originally, the court set his parole for March 2026. However, reports last September suggested he could be eligible for early release in February, according to the California incarcerated records database.

“Cain Velasquez is now eligible for parole. He has been in prison for 312 DAYS and has a parole eligibility date in February 2026. He could be a free man this month 👏 — via California Incarcerated Records,” wrote ACD MMA on X.

However, Cain Velasquez’s lawyer still needs to lock in the release date. That said, he has to meet certain conditions to keep it, or the parole board could push it back.

“Incarcerated persons could also be found guilty of an institutional rules violation, which could result in a loss of credits that may move their parole eligibility dates further into the future. Parole eligibility dates may also change based on a variety of other reasons, including court orders, changes in law, and routine audits. Parole eligible dates displayed on this website are updated regularly,” the database’s statement read.

While the former UFC heavyweight champion is eligible for parole, the final decision is still pending. Meanwhile, his friend Daniel Cormier is already feeling his absence.

Daniel Cormier misses hanging out with Cain Velasquez and the squad

Daniel Cormier first met Cain Velasquez at the American Kickboxing Academy. That’s where they started building their team, which later included MMA stars like Luke Rockhold and Khabib Nurmagomedov. As the team grew, both Cormier and Velasquez made sacrifices for each other. While Velasquez chased the heavyweight belt, Cormier, dealing with weight-cut issues, moved to light heavyweight.

Then, after Velasquez lost his title, Daniel Cormier returned to heavyweight, and together they strengthened their bond. Over the years, as legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Rockhold retired, ‘DC’ stayed busy with roles such as cageside commentary.

Last year, during an event with Warrior Code International, Cormier reflected on his time with former training partners and fondly remembered those days.

“I miss the time I spent with my friends in the gym like Cain Velasquez, Luke Rockhold, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Josh Thomson, and Jon Fitch. I miss the camaraderie of being in the gym with my friends.”

Even after retiring, Daniel Cormier still works out with his team, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and others, sometimes alongside Cain Velasquez, who’s set to be released soon. Fans can’t wait to see them back in training together. Stay tuned.