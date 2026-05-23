Former UFC Champ Rejects Title Fight as He Announces Retirement Plan

Robert Whittaker has finally confessed that the end of his legendary UFC career is far closer than many fans expected. While the former middleweight champion prepares to make his light heavyweight debut against Nikita Krylov at UFC 329, ‘The Reaper’ has clarified that the move up is not the start of a late-career resurgence or another lengthy title run.

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Instead, it sounds more like the final chapter to an already Hall of Fame-worthy career. Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Robert Whittaker confessed that he has no plans to challenge current UFC light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg for the title due to their close friendship and training relationship.

“I won’t fight Carlos Ulberg,” the former middleweight champion said. “I’d never fight anyone I train with or break bread with. And right at the moment, it’s not even a discussion anyway.

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“I’m only just getting into the light heavyweight division. Testing the water and seeing how I feel about everything. And then, I’ll take it from there. But regardless, and as I said, I don’t fight teammates.”

For the unaware, the Australian has spent time training at City Kickboxing alongside Ulberg, Dan Hooker, and even former rival Israel Adesanya. So, there are some names he would no longer fight.

Imago Whittaker v de Ridder – UFC Abu Dhabi ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 26: Robert Whittaker black of Australia and Reinier de Ridder blue of Netherlands compete in their men s middleweight fight at the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on July 26, 2025. Waleed Zein / Anadolu Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxWaleedxZeinx

In fact, the most unexpected revelation was not the Carlos Ulberg situation itself. It was the fact that ‘The Reaper’ openly admitted he may only have two fights left before retirement, as recent losses to Khamzat Chimaev and Reinier de Ridder have already damaged his remaining title ambitions.

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“I’m not fighting for too much longer, either,” he continued. “This isn’t a refresh or the start of a 10-fight contract. I’m just having fun now.

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“And while nothing is set in stone, I want to get through this next fight and then maybe one more. We’ll see.”

Whittaker, who has spent nearly two decades in combat sports and essentially his entire adult existence inside the UFC system, now believes there are other things he wants to do except fight.

“There are other things I want to do in life,” he added. “And that’s where I’m at now. I’ve been blessed to fight as long as I have.”

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Now this makes UFC 329 feel far more emotional than just another division change. Because of Conor McGregor‘s return against Max Holloway, the card is already shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest events.

However, for longtime UFC fans, it may also mark the start of a farewell tour for one of the sport’s most respected middleweights. And to make it sting even more, Robert Whittaker finds himself fighting in the prelims rather than the main card. A bold move, which, according to him, makes sense, at least a little.

Robert Whittaker’s honest reaction to the prelim spot

For Robert Whittaker, the emotional weight of UFC 329 is more than just about the idea of entering the final stretch of his professional career. It is also about accepting a role that he hasn’t held in almost a decade.

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After years of headlining cards and regular appearances on pay-per-view main events, ‘The Reaper’ will now fight in the featured prelim slot during Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return against Max Holloway.

To many fans, seeing a former champion like Robert Whittaker outside the main event was surprising at first. Especially since this will be his first bout as a light heavyweight against Nikita Krylov and his first prelim appearance in 13 years.

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However, the 35-year-old doesn’t seem to be resentful about the decision.

“Well, it’s different,” he told Submission Radio. “I haven’t been in a prelim fight for a long time. I don’t know. On paper, intellectually, you look at it, it makes sense-ish.

“My first move up to 205 (pounds), coming back after a big layoff. Honestly, the silver lining is that I get to get my fight out of the way a little bit earlier. I hate those late nights; they kill me a little bit.”

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And, to be honest, his reply exactly fits his current stage of life and career. Rather than whining about his placement or status, Robert Whittaker concentrated on the one aspect of the situation that he actually likes: finishing his work earlier in the night.

After years of waiting through exhausting championship-event schedules, it’s a very grounded response from someone who used to carry entire UFC cards on his shoulders. And perhaps it could be another sign that ‘The Reaper’ is mentally preparing himself for life beyond fighting.