Former UFC Champion Defends His Hot Take on Tom Aspinall Despite Double Eye Surgery

Tom Aspinall recently underwent eye surgery after his fight at UFC 321 was stopped due to double eye pokes from Ciryl Gane. While he had his reasons to stop the match, many from the MMA community, including former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling, targeted Aspinall. Now, with some fans opining on the matter, Sterling also shared his two cents on his previous comments, which seemingly didn’t bode well with a few.

Aspinall faced Ciryl Gane in his first heavyweight title defense fight at UFC 321, a setting that promised an electrifying MMA action. But with just a few minutes into the fight, the Brit said he couldn’t continue after suffering double eye pokes. After the match, Sterling believed Aspinall made his decision to quit very quickly. Although the perspective sparked negative reactions, ‘Funk Master’ has seemingly stood firm on his statement.

Aljamain Sterling backs his statement

“Nope. Everything is said was fair and valid,” Aljamain Sterling wrote on X. “NEVER did I say he was faking, lying, or exaggerating. Your brain just seem to comprehend an in-depth look into the whole scenario.

My point remains: of course you can’t see right after being double eye poke, we know the fight ending words “I can’t see”, and Tom should’ve waited a bit to see IF there was a chance he “could” continue. But carry on with your brilliant comprehension skills.”

Now, Sterling’s initial statement about how Tom Aspinall could have continued at UFC 321 gained traction for a reason. Notably, back in 2021 at UFC 259, ‘Funk Master’ was also in a similar situation.

In his bantamweight championship fight against Petr Yan, Sterling was hit with an illegal knee, after which he was unable to continue. Thus, he won the belt via disqualification. Now, in the aftermath of that, many believed ‘Funk Master’ could have continued instead of taking advantage of the illegal knee.

But while defending his statement on Aspinall, Sterling believed the Brit may have called quits very fast. While Sterling’s assessment may sound harsh, the effects of double eye pokes were real. To the extent that Aspinall even had to undergo double eye surgery.

Now, like ‘Funk Master,’ does everyone feel the same about that incident at UFC 321? At least, one of Aspinall’s fellow countrymen shares a different opinion.

Paddy Pimblett goes ballistic on Ciryl Gane over Tom Aspinall eye poke

Tom Aspinall was coming off a long layoff to face Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. And who would have expected that the fight would last only a few minutes? While the intention of Gane may not have been to throw eye pokes at Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett holds the Frenchman responsible.

“You are always too nice, lad,” said Pimblett in a conversation with Aspinall. “I would’ve said, ‘You dirty, horrible big c**t. You know what I mean? ‘You dirty cheating s**t.’ I would’ve got way more swear words out of that… Wash you f**king finger nails you stuffy c**t.

I never used to mind Ciryl Gane, lad. I used to like enjoy watching him fight, but when you watch his fights now, the amount of times he hits people in the back of the head, kicks people in the b**ls, pokes people in the eye. That’s just, it’s not like an accident when you do it that many times.”

While Pimblett blames Gane, the heavyweight division remains stalled again. With the double eye surgery, his return timeline is still unclear. On that note, should ‘Bon Gamin’ be blamed for the UFC 321 incident? Let us know in the comments below!