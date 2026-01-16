Former UFC Champion’s Brother Hit With 30-Month Suspension for Anti-Doping Violation

The UFC’s list of grievances that kicked off 2026 just grew longer. After UFC 324 lost its co-main event, and UFC 325 lost a hometown fighter yesterday, a doping scandal verdict has taken the spotlight today. What’s worse, it involves the brother of a highly revered former UFC champion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The fighter in question is Mohammed Usman, the younger brother of former welterweight champion and Dana White’s 170 lbs GOAT, Kamaru Usman. The disciplinary action is based on a positive sample taken on September 8, 2025; therefore, Usman was excluded from the scheduled fight in Rio de Janeiro. His suspension, which started on October 9, 2025, will last until April 9, 2028. Additionally, the positive test was during a non-competition period in Coral Springs, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamaru Usman’s brother caught lying about a failed drug test

The Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) on Friday publicized the suspension that followed the eventual confession of the younger Usman brother. He had tried to trick the investigators by giving them a false story about his positive test. Still, he later confessed that he had been using testosterone before the Rio de Janeiro fight. Besides, he confessed to having used BPC-157, a banned peptide, beforehand as well.

CSAD could have laid down a four-year suspension for the lying. But instead, they added six months to the usual two-year penalty. So, Usman was given a total of 30 months after he cooperated. The fighter with an 11-4 record had previously managed to win four fights and lose two in the Octagon before this infraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usman was scheduled to fight Valter Walker at UFC Fight Night 261 on October 11, 2025, in front of Walker’s home crowd in Rio de Janeiro. However, officials scrapped the bout after Usman tested positive, canceling the fight just days before the event.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

From TUF glory to UFC doping disgrace: Mohammed Usman’s fall

Mohammed Usman entered the UFC with high expectations and a famous last name. The heavyweight won The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 in August 2022, defeating Zac Pauga via second-round knockout. His victory made history alongside his brother Kamaru. They became the first siblings to win TUF in the show’s 30-season run.

By virtue of that victory, the younger Usman got a contract with UFC worth six figures. Of his 4-2 run inside the Octagon, the first win came via a finish, and the rest (wins and losses) were by decision.

Before MMA, Usman played college football just like his elder brother. He came to MMA and racked up a professional record of 11-4. During his TUF adventure, he dedicated his performances to his son Nash, who unfortunately drowned in 2019. That heart-wrenching tale touched the hearts of the fans and gave more substance to his underdog story.

ADVERTISEMENT

His UFC career now hangs in the balance until April 2028. This suspension has unceremoniously halted what was turning out to be a fruitful heavyweight journey. Besides, it puts a cloud over the Usman name, held in high regard by Kamaru’s conduct, who has always been a clean fighter. Mohammed will be 38 at the end of his punishment, thus making it hard to hope for a possible comeback.