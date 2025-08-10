Former UFC Champion’s Manager Reveals “Unforgiving” Financial Reality Tied to Dana White’s Most Prestigious Gift

Many aspire to have Dana White place the UFC belt around their waist, but it’s not a dream that suits everyone. With over 500 fighters on the UFC roster, each one hopes to become their division’s champion someday. Many aim to emulate the meteoric rise of UFC icon Conor McGregor, who came up from the streets of Ireland. Yet, for most emerging fighters, the “Get In, Get Rich, Get Out” dream remains elusive — no one has truly achieved it yet.

Ilia Topuria rise no longer reads like a promise — it’s a fact. After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight title (UFC 298, Feb. 17, 2024) and later stopping Charles Oliveira to win the vacant lightweight belt (UFC 317, June 29, 2025), Topuria became one of the select multi-division champions in UFC history. That double-belt status supercharges marketability: two-division champions routinely command bigger paydays, premium sponsorships, and cross-platform media opportunities — from international endorsements to honorary appearances at major soccer matches in Spain. He shares notable similarities with Conor McGregor — from his tattoos to his fighting style. ‘The Notorious’ himself doesn’t shy away from criticism and has called Topuria a “copycat.” Last year, ‘El Matador’ made a statement by winning the featherweight belt, knocking out longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski, which propelled him to stardom.

In his native Spain, Topuria’s status exceeds that of a star — he became the first Spaniard to hold a UFC belt. Topuria sparked a rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and earned recognition from the government and his favorite football team, Real Madrid, where he honorarily kicked off a match last year. This highlights the true power of holding a UFC belt — it brings financial success.

Whether McGregor, Topuria, or other former champions like Alex Pereira, becoming champion transforms lives. Former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno’s manager, Jason House, recently discussed this reality. Speaking with UFC announcer Bruce Buffer on Buffer’s YouTube channel, House shared how a fighter’s life changes after winning and losing a title.

Moreno’s manager revealed how Moreno’s life changed after becoming the first Mexican UFC champion in 2021, “When Brandon won the championship, the phone did not stop ringing for like two weeks. The opportunities were coming… My experience with Brandon was that the loss didn’t affect him as much because I think he’s such a high-character guy and represents a brand so well that they stayed loyal.”

On the topic of brands and sponsorships after a loss, House stresses that the fighter’s “long-lasting relationship” with those brands ultimately determines the support they receive, regardless of title status. The MMA manager emphasizes that genuine human connections form the foundation of these relationships. However, he also warns fighters to stay focused on their craft because, as he put it, “you and I both know the sport’s unforgiving.”

While Jason House’s words ring true, few fighters receive this level of sustained support. Alex Pereira held the spotlight as the face of the the Dana White & Co. at the peak of his championship reign, featuring prominently in UFC reels, promotional clips, and various endeavors with Nina Marie Daniele. When Pereira lost the light-heavyweight belt to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 (March 9, 2025), the promotion pivoted coverage to multiple marketable figures rather than naming a single “face.” Merab Dvalishvili’s profile rose after his bantamweight title run, but the UFC’s promotional playbook now favors several stars across weight classes — a strategic hedging rather than a switch to one exclusive poster athlete.

Merab Dvalishvili Draws Parallels Between Himself and Conor McGregor

Merab Dvalishvili is currently at the peak of his career and is determined to make the most of his title reign. As the reigning bantamweight champion, he plans to face worthy opponents back-to-back this year, proving himself with every fight like a true champion. After his victory over former champion Sean O’Malley last year, ‘The Machine’ boldly declared himself the champion of one of the UFC’s toughest divisions.

Still, critics have questioned his win and challenged him to prove himself against formidable contenders such as Umar Nurmagomedov. However, Merab Dvalishvili does not yet consider Nurmagomedov a worthy opponent and believes he should first earn his place by defeating top contenders. Despite facing plenty of criticism from fans, Dvalishvili embraces the negativity, much like UFC legends Jon Jones and Conor McGregor have done before him.

In an interview with ESPN, he said, “The last couple of fights, I used to get a lot of attention. People recognize me. But hate on Instagram and social media, that was very hard for me. That was like extra pressure. But it’s all good. Now I’m good. I’m focused for the fight. The best way now is I should just stay busy and take fights, and that’s it, because I was going to enjoy this time, but now I feel like I’m Conor McGregor.”

Looking ahead, this September at UFC 322, Merab Dvalishvili will make his return to the octagon to defend his title for the third time this year against Cory Sandhagen. Consequently, this matchup promises to be one of the most thrilling battles in one of the UFC's toughest divisions.