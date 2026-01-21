Former UFC Heavyweight Jailed in Florida After Confrontation With Neighbor: Report

Trouble has found former UFC fighter Jairzinho Rozenstruik after authorities arrested him in Florida. On January 19, 2026, Pembroke Pines Police took the Surinamese heavyweight into custody in connection with two suspected offenses.

According to a report by Waterkant, which cited the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Rozenstruik faces allegations of domestic a—se and false imprisonment. However, the outlet also noted that his partner later stated the situation did not involve her. She told “De Snelle Pen” and claimed the 37-year-old had been involved in a confrontation with neighbors instead.

Despite that clarification, both cases remain listed as pending trial, and authorities have not released any official statement so far. Waterkant also reported that officials placed Rozenstruik on an immigration hold on Tuesday. That means he has posted bail, but immigration authorities are keeping him in custody while they decide on further action.

Amid Rozenstruik’s legal trouble, authorities have yet to clarify the exact circumstances of the arrest or confirm who was actually involved in the incident. More details should emerge with time. Back in 2019, Dutch authorities also imprisoned him on d***g-related charges, making this the second well-known legal case linked to him.

While fans wait for new updates, it is worth looking back at ‘Bigi Boy’s reaction after his fallout with the UFC last year.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was cut from the UFC last year

After putting together a solid UFC run, Dana White’s decision to release Jairzinho Rozenstruik came as a surprise to many fans. The Surinamese heavyweight had built a reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous contenders. However, following his lackluster showing against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Saudi Arabia, the promotion chose to part ways with him. With a UFC record of nine wins and six losses, ‘Bigi Boy’ officially said goodbye to the Octagon.

“At the end of 2018, I signed my first contract with the @ufc, embarking on an incredible journey. I’ve been honored to compete on the biggest stage, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to the UFC staff for their professionalism and support over the years. Thank you,” Rozenstruik wrote on Instagram.

“From being Rookie of the Year to becoming an MMA veteran, this has been an unforgettable adventure. While this chapter closes, my story is far from over. I will continue to fight, take on new challenges, and settle unfinished business in the cage. I’m ready for whatever comes next!” he added.

After his UFC release, the heavyweight picked up back-to-back wins in Jon Jones and Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion. In his most recent fight in June 2025, Rozenstruik dominated Rakim Cleveland in the first round and looked ready for a comeback. But now, with a legal case hanging over him, his return to competition may have to wait

