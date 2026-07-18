Former UFC Title Challenger Retires After Two Years Away From MMA

For fighters, saying goodbye to the sport they have given blood, sweat, and tears for is never an easy decision. But former UFC title challenger Irene Aldana, who challenged Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title in the ‘Lioness’s retirement fight at UFC 289, has reportedly made that tough call after two years of inactivity from the Octagon.

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According to initial reports from MMA Fighting and ESPN Deportes, the UFC removed the Mexican fighter from its roster, seemingly because she had not competed in two years. However, MMA Junkie later confirmed, citing sources close to Aldana, that she had decided to retire from the sport.

As of now, neither Aldana nor the UFC has formally announced her retirement. Still, considering her recent run, it’s understandable why the 38-year-old may have decided to hang up her gloves. After losing to Amanda Nunes in 2023, Aldana bounced back with a solid win over Karol Rosa at UFC 296 the same year. However, she suffered a crushing defeat to Norma Dumont at UFC 306 in 2024, where she sustained a gruesome cut across her forehead and face. And sadly, she never fought again.

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It remains unclear whether that injury played a role in her never returning or the UFC choosing not to book any fights thereafter. Despite a few notable setbacks, Aldana enjoyed an impressive UFC career, having made her debut in 2016. She compiled an 8-6 record in 14 appearances while earning five performance bonuses in the promotion. Overall, the Mexican veteran ends her professional MMA career with a 15-8 record over her almost 14-year career. However, she’s not the only one to retire from the UFC after a period of inactivity.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 279-Aldana vs Chiasson, Sep 10, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY SportsSep 10, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Irene Aldana red gloves fights Macy Chiasson blue gloves during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, 10.09.2022 19:39:32, 19026042, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 19026042

Alongside her, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington also retired from the promotion after spending two years away from competition following his loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa in 2024. Now, ‘Chaos’ is actively competing in Real American Freestyle (RAF), with his next matchup scheduled against Arman Tsarukyan on July 18, 2026. In fact, Covington explained that one of the main reasons behind his UFC retirement was his desire to compete in freestyle wrestling.

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Now, as one of the UFC’s renowned title challengers has reportedly bid goodbye to the sport, a former champion of the promotion is also ready to end her illustrious career very soon.

Ex UFC and Bellator champ Cris Cyborg is all set to retire in August

When it comes to women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is recognized as one of the pioneers alongside Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and others. On August 22, the 41-year-old will face former UFC fighter Ketlen Vieira at PFL Tampa in what is expected to be the final fight of her MMA career at the Benchmark International Arena.

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Following the bout, Cyborg is set to bring the curtain down on a remarkable 21-year professional career that began on May 17, 2005. The Brazilian will defend her PFL women’s featherweight title against her compatriot and will be looking to deliver one more highlight-reel performance, something she has produced consistently throughout her long career.

Some of Cyborg’s most celebrated moments came in the UFC, where she captured the featherweight title by defeating Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 before successfully defending it twice against Holly Holm and Yana Santos. However, Amanda Nunes handed her a devastating loss at UFC 232 to become a two-division champion, a defeat that still stands as the most recent of Cyborg’s career.

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Following that setback, Cyborg became embroiled in an infamous dispute with Dana White and ultimately decided to leave the UFC after defeating Felicia Spencer at UFC 240, finishing her run in the promotion with a 6-1 record. The Brazilian legend continued her dominance in Bellator, winning the featherweight title and defending it five times before the promotion merged with the PFL, where she continued her reign.

With that, there’s nothing left to express but gratitude to Irene Aldana, as well as the fighters who have retired and those set to retire this year, for providing fans with countless exciting moments and unforgettable action throughout their careers.