Former UFC Title Contender Receives Multiple “Worthwhile” Offers After Choosing to Walk Away From Dana White’s Promotion

After years of persistent effort, Norma Dumont firmly established herself as a valiant contender for the women’s bantamweight title. She earned a spot in the rankings and peaked at number 4. However, the days of her chasing a UFC title now seem over. In a surprising revelation, Dumont announced on her social media platforms that she had parted ways with the UFC. Although her chapter at Dana White’s promotion has ended, the 36-year-old has already revealed that she is receiving lucrative and “worthwhile” offers from other organizations.

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“We were approached by a major boxing promotion,” Dumont said on Instagram, “which I have to admit is more appealing to me at the moment because I’ve always wanted to have a boxing match. It’s a major event, which is incredible.

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“Spending this final year competing in boxing would be amazing for me. And there’s another MMA organization offering a title fight, and financially, both options make the move worthwhile.”

Dumont has clarified that she has received considerable interest from various promotions in both boxing and MMA, but she refrained from sharing any further details about her future endeavors. However, there are a couple of thriving promotions outside the UFC that could potentially sign her.

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Imago Bildnummer: 08956147 Datum: 05.11.2011 Copyright: imago/Action Plus 05.11.2011 Birmingham, England. Wide view of the Octagon as Rob Broughton (ENG) (black shorts) fights Philip De Fries (ENG) (blue shorts) in a Heavyweight bout on the Undercard during UFC 138: Leben vs. Munoz at the LG Arena. De Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). xRoganxThomsonx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ActionPlus11219004; Kampfsport MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship Sportstätte Totale Ring Oktagon x0x xsk 2011 quer Aufmacher premiumd Halle Image number 08956147 date 05 11 2011 Copyright imago Action Plus 05 11 2011 Birmingham England Wide View of The Octagon AS Rob Broughton tight Black Shorts Fights Philip de Fries tight Blue Shorts in A Heavyweight Bout ON The undercard during UFC 138 Life vs Munoz AT The LG Arena de Fries defeated Broughton via unanimous decision 29 28 29 28 29 28 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Martial arts MMA Mixed Martial Arts UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship venues long shot Ring Octagon x0x xsk 2011 horizontal Highlight premiumd Hall

One of those promotions could be Misfits Boxing, which has brought several UFC fighters under its banner. The promotion has signed fighters like Tony Ferguson and Darren Till, and it recently added Michael ‘Venom’ Page to its roster. Plus, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions is also a serious player in boxing, having signed former UFC champion Holly Holm.

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Alongside the boxing options, Dumont is considering opportunities in MMA as well. There are several enticing options, such as PFL and Scott Coker’s new MMA venture. But despite multiple offers being on the table, the Minas Gerais native has chosen to remain secretive about where her next move is going to take her, although she admitted to exploring the opportunities in boxing.

“I have to admit that I’m leaning a little more toward boxing,” she added. “I think… it would be a really cool transition, an incredible opportunity, and I felt that excitement again.

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“I think it’s going to be great and I believe you’ll see me boxing next year, but I can’t reveal anything yet. Everything is still being discussed and is confidential.”

If Norma Dumont eventually makes the switch to boxing, it would mark her first professional appearance in the ring. But as the Brazilian eyes a potential shift in her career, she revealed an important detail about her departure from the UFC.

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Norma Dumont parts ways with the UFC despite having fights left on her contract

It’s not very unusual for the UFC to part ways with contenders in a division. The promotion has previously released Ketlen Vieira, who was also a prominent name in the bantamweight title picture. However, what makes Dumont’s case different is that she had two fights left on her contract.

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“I still had two fights left on my contract with the organization,” Dumont added in her statement, “but even before my last fight, when I still had three fights remaining, I already had information that the UFC probably wouldn’t renew my contract once those fights were over.

“And I had already been told that the UFC wouldn’t renew it after my final two fights either. So I started thinking, there’s no way I’m going to reach the title with only two fights left, so I started having those thoughts like, ‘Oh, I’m going to retire.’”

Dumont’s words strongly suggest that she chose to walk away from Dana White’s promotion after learning that the UFC did not intend to renew her contract.

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Typically, UFC fighters are expected to fulfill the remainder of their contracts before parting ways with the company. For example, Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Ketlen Vieira both left the promotion after completing their contracts, after which the UFC chose not to re-sign them.

Dumont, who is coming off a controversial unanimous decision loss against Ailin Perez at UFC Fight Night: Rosas vs. Barcelos, has explained that she began thinking about the UFC not re-signing her.

A title shot would have been almost impossible to achieve with only two fights remaining under contract. As a result, she appeared to have asked the promotion for a release, and they granted it.

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While the situation may sound unusual, it is not the first time a fighter has been granted a release with multiple fights left on their contract. The UFC granted a release to former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold before his contract expired.

Norma Dumont made her UFC debut in February 2020, suffering a first-round knockout loss against Megan Anderson. From there, she established herself as one of the most recognized fighters in the women’s bantamweight division. In total, she spent over six years competing in the UFC.

As Dumont looks ahead to the next chapter of her career, she also disclosed that she wants to start a family with her boyfriend and UFC middleweight Marco Tulio. For now, she has nothing but optimism for her future endeavors.