44-Fight UFC Hall of Famer Walks Back on Retirement for Miami Return

On April 11th, 2026, the UFC will make its fifth visit to Miami and bring a violently stacked UFC 327 card for fans to enjoy. With several exciting fights already announced, the event promises some mesmerizing clashes. However, what has caught the attention is the return of a 44-fight featherweight veteran. A Hall of Famer from the class of 2022 is set to return against a furious opponent, giving the card a certified “banger” tag.

So far, the promotion has locked in Dominick Reyes vs Johnny Walker in a 205 lbs clash. The UFC has also booked Tatiana Suarez against Loopy Godinez in a strawweight bout that could decide the next title challenger. Among these compelling matchups, however, the return of 42-year-old Cub Swanson stands out. Swanson is set to compete for the first time since his December 2024 bout. This time at UFC 327, he faces Nate Landwehr, a bout many are already viewing as a potential retirement outing for the veteran.

Cub Swanson vs Nate Landwehr set for UFC 327 in Miami

According to an MMA Fighting report, ‘Killer’ will face ‘Nate The Train’ at the Kaseya Center in his 45th professional bout. Though Swanson has not explicitly said he will retire after the fight, many are expecting that he will. The UFC veteran, now 42, has not competed since defeating Billy Quarantillo at a UFC Tampa Fight Night event in 2024, leading fans to believe the featherweight may be nearing the end of his run. Furthermore, Swanson has also fueled that belief by previously hinting at a future retirement.

In an interview with MMA Junkie last year, the 42-year-old maestro expressed interest in moving into the next chapter of his life and beginning a coaching career soon. But whether Cub Swanson continues fighting after facing Nate Landwehr at UFC 327 will only be revealed with time. What is certain, though, is that on April 11, fans will once again see a featherweight legend compete on the biggest stage during the historic Paramount+ and CBS era, and longtime Swanson supporters know exactly what that means.

After spending more than a decade under Dana White’s banner, ‘Killer’ has cemented himself as a legendary figure with several remarkable records to his name. He holds the record for the most post-fight bonuses in UFC featherweight history with 11. The Californian also has 7 knockouts at 145 lbs, the second most in the division, trailing only Max Holloway’s 9. Well, that is not the end of Swanson’s achievements either. Because of his unforgettable brawl against Doo Ho Choi at UFC 206, the featherweight veteran received Hall of Famer status under the 2022 fight wing.

Now, Cub Swanson, taking on Nate Landwehr, an exciting fighter who is currently on a two-fight losing streak, adds another layer to an already solid card. With the entire event shaping up to be a highly promising night, the rumored main event of UFC 327 could make it even better.

The rumored banger main event taking shape at the Kaseya Center

The UFC 327 headliner has remained a mystery among fans. While several options floated around as possible main events, Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg has picked up serious momentum to headline the night at the Kaseya Center.

According to a LowKick MMA report, renowned combat sports journalist Emil Sararean suggested that the UFC is lining up the explosive light heavyweights as the main attraction. As excitement grew, the former champion responded to the report and clarified that nothing has been finalized, with his team still negotiating. Moreover, Prochazka also stressed that he does not want to miss becoming a father for the first time, as his partner is due to give birth in April.

However, the former 205 lbs kingpin stirred the conversation again by revealing he is willing to make a major sacrifice if a title is on the line. Jiri Prochazka said he would step in without hesitation if the fight is for the belt, specifically pointing to April 11, the scheduled date for UFC 327.

“She have the date with the baby about 11th of April, 13th of April. And the possible date of fight is 11th of April… And I told her, like, if there will be possibility to fight for a title, I have to accept that,” ‘BJP’ told MMA Today.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg do collide at UFC 327, the night at the Kaseya Center is shaping up to be brutally violent from top to bottom. Also, it would also suggest Alex Pereira could move a step closer to a clash with Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg do collide at UFC 327, the night at the Kaseya Center is shaping up to be brutally violent from top to bottom. Also, it would also suggest Alex Pereira could move a step closer to a clash with Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.