46-Year-Old UFC Legend, Famous for Conor McGregor Beef, Makes MMA Comeback Announcement

Gone are the days when fighters retired without backup plans or struggled with poor financial management. Nowadays, many modern fighters choose to stay connected to the fight world even after stepping out of the cage, leveraging business strategies to remain actively involved. For example, this trend is evident among veterans like Mike Perry, Conor McGregor, and Jon Jones, who, despite being far from competition, have ventured into the business side of combat sports.

They have also become co-owners in promotions such as BKFC and Dirty Boxing, following a path similar to what Dana White did with the UFC. In addition, these legends occasionally return to the spotlight to promote fights, much like they did when the UFC relied on them to grow the sport. Overall, many retired fighters are now reinventing themselves as entrepreneurs. Notably, UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, who once competed in the 135- and 145-pound divisions, is now returning to MMA through his co-owned promotion.

When is Conor McGregor’s rival set to return?

Urijah Faber, widely regarded as an MMA legend, gained even more attention when he coached against Conor McGregor in the early days. Faber last competed in MMA in 2019, when former champion Petr Yan ended ‘The California Kid’s’ run with a head kick. Following that fight, Faber retired from MMA. Now, five years later, he is making a comeback, not as a fighter in the UFC, but as a co-owner and promoter with his own organization, A1 Combat. According to the promotion’s CEO, Tom Anderson, “Urijah Faber will be the main event at A1 Combat 32 on January 30th,” as reported by Combat Sports Today on X.

Even while away from MMA, Urijah Faber has actively trained on the grappling mats since retiring. He planned to return to the GFL promotion last summer, but they canceled the event before it began. Fans will now have to wait a little longer to see him back in action. Since 2022, the former UFC star has worked as a promoter, joining the A1 regional promotion, Faber’s A1 Combat, as co-owner.

The upcoming event will take place at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Wheatland, California, and UFC Fight Pass will stream it live. Tonight, fans can catch Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 32: Brand vs. Ewing in Wheatland, featuring 15 thrilling fights. So far, Conor McGregor’s rival returning to the cage as a fighter is confirmed, but the opponent remains a mystery, leaving fans eagerly guessing who the UFC Hall of Famer’s next matchup will be.

Who could be Urijah Faber’s potential opponents?

At the peak of his UFC career, Urijah Faber never won a title, taking on fighters like Petr Yan, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, and Jose Aldo. Yet, he gained significant attention during his stint on TUF 22 with Conor McGregor, where ‘The California Kid’ labeled McGregor as “orange cotton candy.” McGregor responded by calling Faber a “50-year-old retired skateboarder,” a clash of personalities that captured the spotlight. Now, a decade later, 46-year-old Faber is preparing to return to MMA, not just as a fighter, but to advance his A1 Combat promotion.

Much like Conor McGregor, who occasionally hints at a BKFC comeback, Urijah Faber’s return seems genuine. While his exact weight class remains unknown, given his age and the difficulty of extreme weight cuts, he will likely compete at 145 pounds. Potential opponents in the A1 featherweight division could include active veterans like Erick Sanchez, Runo Souza, and Humberto Bandenay, who are all thriving in the division. The A1 matchmakers and Faber will ultimately decide the final matchups.

Faber initially joined the promotion to create opportunities for Team Alpha Male fighters in the region. Now, with the business firmly established, he aims to grow A1 Combat as far as possible, even as he nears 50. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the UFC Hall of Famer shapes his return.