$43.5M Gambler Slams Dana White, Reveals Evidence Disproving His Casino Ban Denial

Dana White might be the guy who helped turn the UFC from a dying $2 million company into a multi-billion dollar machine, but that doesn’t mean the company president is free from vices. Gambling has always been his thing. He spends big, wins big, and honestly seems to enjoy the thrill as much as anything else. But while the UFC CEO is known for stacking up wins at the blackjack table, he’s also reportedly been shut out of a few casinos in the gambling world, even though he has never accepted it.

“It’s not that I’m banned from casinos, it’s just that they don’t want me to play there,” White said during a Q&A session last year while addressing the chatter about him being restricted from gambling. His comment sparked another round of speculation from fans who’ve followed his wild run with high-stakes betting. Now, a professional gambler named Mikki Mace, who, according to several reports, has made around $45.3 million, has stepped in to call out the UFC boss. First for claiming he doesn’t know him, and second for the whole casino ban situation.

Professional gambler calls Dana White a ‘liar’, exposing his casino bans

“Dana? How you gonna say you don’t know me? There’s videos of us together. Just Google ‘Mikki Mace Dana White.’ There’s videos of us, photos of us.” Mikki Mace said in an interview with Vlad TV. “There’s articles about us. We were on Aiden’s livestream together, gambling. We follow each other; we talk. Okay? He goes on there and says he doesn’t even know me. Yeah, he follows me to this day. Look at it. Go look at my Instagram. Go look at his Instagram following. You’ll see followers: dirtygothboi.” He added.

Now, as the professional gambler pointed out, Dana White actually follows him on Instagram under the handle “dirtygothboy.” It’s also true that the two have appeared together on an Adin Ross stream, something he proved by showing the clip during the interview. After clearing up that the UFC CEO does know him to some degree, he then revealed that White was, in fact, banned from a casino, backing it up by mentioning another video.

“Why is he banned from most places? He’s… he counts cards. He’s an advantage blackjack player; this has been an ongoing piece of knowledge. This is, like, not… Google it right now. Is Dana White banned from a casino? Let’s do it. Matter of fact, there’s a video he posted of him being banned at a casino.” Mace added on the Vlad TV interview.

Possibly, the professional gambler was pointing toward White’s infamous exit from the Palms Casino in Vegas after he won a massive $2 million playing blackjack. Outlets like TMZ have even labeled the situation as “banned.” But it’s worth mentioning that no casino has officially confirmed banning him with any concrete statement so far. But since most gambling spots don’t want him playing there, going by White’s own words, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say he’s basically unofficially banned.



It might actually be true that Dana White got banned after racking up some huge wins through gambling, but it’s also true that he has lost a lot over the years, some say $30 million. And what does White have to say about this claim?

The UFC CEO denies losing $30M through gambling

After stories about Dana White cruising through casinos with his blackjack skills started making the rounds, it didn’t take long for talk about his losses to follow. Some reports claimed White had lost north of $30 million gambling, making many people’s jaws drop, especially considering he was supposedly spending more than what most UFC fighters have ever earned in their careers, maybe except for Conor McGregor. But since then, White has completely shot down that claim.

“This story is pure clickbait bulls—t,” Dana White told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everything about this story is completely untrue. But of course media doesn’t care about facts; they care about clicks. This is exactly why I always say you can’t believe ANYTHING you read.”

Although the UFC CEO claims the rumors aren’t true, he did admit to Lex Fridman that he once lost $3 million in a single night. That’s not a small number in any shape or form. Plenty of UFC fighters would kill for that kind of payout. So, if he really dropped $3 million, is $30 million too far-fetched?

