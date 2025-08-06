Fox Reporter Faces Backlash After Live Slip-Up During Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev Interview

After six long years, the UFC is finally making its return to Chicago with a stacked card for UFC 319. The event is set to take place on August 16th at the iconic United Center and will be headlined by a highly anticipated UFC middleweight title clash between two undefeated stars — Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. With just ten days to go, tensions are already rising — and not just inside the Octagon.

During a live interview with Dricus du Plessis, a Fox News reporter found herself facing backlash after making the same blunder as UFC analyst and former fighter Chael Sonnen does from time to time. If you haven’t guessed it yet, Tina Nguyen, a sports anchor and reporter for FOX 32 Chicago, mispronounced Khamzat Chimaev’s name live on air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why do some folks say ‘Hazmat’ for Khamzat Chimaev?

During a recent segment with ‘Stillknocks’ promoting the upcoming fight, Nguyen made an on-air slip that quickly caught viewers’ attention. She said, “The middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis will defend his belt against ‘Hazmat’ Chimaev.” It’s a mispronunciation that fans and even experts have made over the years—most notably, Chael Sonnen.

AD

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 279-Chimaev vs Holland, Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, 10.09.2022 20:53:50, 19026314, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Holland, Kevin Holland, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATION

The retired UFC fighter has repeatedly mispronounced Khamzat Chimaev’s name, often on purpose for comedic effect or to stir controversy. In a 2023 interview, Sonnen ran through a series of butchered versions like ‘Hazmat,’ ‘Kazmat,’ and other exaggerated takes. Many believe Sonnen does this intentionally for attention, fully aware of the correct pronunciation.

Chimaev’s name — rooted in the Chechen form of the Arabic name Hamza — is often mispronounced in Western media. But Sonnen’s antics stand out due to his long-standing reputation for provocative commentary. While Nguyen’s error appeared to be an honest mistake, fans weren’t as forgiving.

Fan alleges Nguyen watched Chael Sonnen for prep

Despite the minor slip-up, it quickly gained traction among fans in the comment section. One user even suggested that Nguyen’s mispronunciation was a result of watching too much Chael Sonnen in preparation for the interview. “Interviewer saying ‘Hazmat’ made me realize she only watched Chael as prep,” the user wrote. However, Nguyen isn’t the first one to make such a mistake.

The next user declared they have made a decision following the reporter’s mistake. “It’s official, I’m calling him ‘Hazmat’ from now on!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣,” the user commented. Surprisingly, many casual fans continue to do so without realizing the mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Someone else poked fun at the name slip-up. “Mythical Character Obtained: Hazmat ‘Boris’ Chimaev,” the user wrote. Chimaev’s actual nickname is ‘Borz,’ which is Chechen for ‘wolf.’

via Imago April 9, 2022, Jacksonville, Florida, Jacksonville, FL, United States: JACKSONVILLE, FL – APRIL 9: Khamzat Chimaev celebrates his victory over Gilbert Burns in their Welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at Vystar Memorial Arena on April 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Jacksonville, Florida United States – ZUMAp175 20220409_zsa_p175_152 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Meanwhile, this user simply laughed at Nguyen. “Haha, she said ‘Hazmat’ 😂,” the user commented. Despite the repeated mistakes from Western media, Chimaev doesn’t appear to be offended by them. Instead, he seems to lean towards his nickname ‘Borz,’ which is much easier for people to pronounce.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another user was in utter disbelief. “Did she just call Khamzat ‘Hazmat’ lol,” the user asked. But with a history of mispronunciation in the media, should it really come as a surprise?

The buzz over a small slip-up shows just how hyped fans are for UFC 319. Dricus du Plessis appearing on mainstream outlets like FOX 32 also points to the UFC’s growing reach—something that could boost viewership. What did you think of the mispronunciation—harmless slip or Sonnen’s influence at play?