France Delays G7 Summit to Avoid Clash With Dana White, Donald Trump’s UFC White House Event

The world’s most powerful leaders usually don’t move their calendars for spectacle. This time, they did. As June 14 approaches, global diplomacy and combat sports have collided in a way no one saw coming with France’s decision to delay the G7 Summit! If you’re wondering why, it’s because the President of the United States has somewhere else to be. And that somewhere else involved Dana White, the White House lawn, and a UFC card unlike anything the sport has ever seen!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a recent post shared by White on his Instagram story, “BREAKING: France delays this year’s G7 summit to avoid conflict with UFC event planned at the White House on Donald Trump’s birthday.”

It sounded surreal. But the reporting that followed backed it up. France was set to host the G7 from June 14–16 in Evian-les-Bains, welcoming leaders from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

That opening date mattered as June 14 is also the day President Donald Trump will celebrate his 80th birthday. Instead of sitting behind closed doors at a diplomatic summit, President Trump will be standing shoulder to shoulder with White at a massive UFC event on the South Lawn.

And this isn’t a ceremonial appearance. White has framed the card as historic. Speaking to CBS News, he explained, “We literally just got done going through all the logistics of how to set it up there, how many people we can have. It’s looking like we’ll have 5,000 people live on the White House lawn.”

Imago News: Republican National Convention July 18, 2024 Milwaukee, WI, USA Dana White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship introduces Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump during the final day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum. The final day of the RNC featured a keynote address by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Milwaukee Fiserv Forum WI USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasperxColtx 20240718_LJB_dy8_293

The UFC head honcho further explained that the plan extends well beyond the South Lawn. The nearby Ellipse park will also be used, allowing tens of thousands more fans to gather with large screens, a stage, and music running throughout the day, turning the event into an all-day festival rather than just a fight card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officially, France avoided tying the date change to the UFC. A report cited by Politico said President Emmanuel Macron’s office described the shift as “the result of our consultations with G7 partners.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But the follow-up told a clearer story. People Magazine later came out with an article that quoted a White House spokesperson who didn’t dance around the issue, “As the leader of the free world, our partners believed that President Trump’s attendance at the G7 Summit was essential. They kindly shifted dates to accommodate the US President’s schedule.”

That’s where this stops being a novelty and starts looking like leverage. And according to Dana White, the UFC fan base has quietly become something even more valuable than ratings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White lays out the importance of UFC fan support for Donald Trump

Speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the UFC boss peeled back the curtain on how that relationship actually works. He framed it through the media pressure surrounding President Donald Trump, explaining, “And every station except for Fox is saying he’s a horrible human being basically, right?”

White suggested that the environment naturally creates doubt, “There has to be those days where you wake up and you’re just like, you know, what am I doing? Am I doing the right thing?”

That’s where the UFC comes in. How? According to him, “And I think that every time if he ever felt that way, he would come to a UFC event and he would walk out of that tunnel. And I’m telling you in all the years that I’ve been in the fight business, the entertainment, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The location doesn’t matter, he further said. This isn’t a regional bubble or a one-off crowd. It’s a nationwide response, repeated city after city, arena after arena. Dana White then used a metaphor that stuck. He compared it to a video game recharge, “The whole world doesn’t hate me. And the whole world doesn’t think these horrible things about me. And, you know, I think that’s sort of his, his relationship that he’s had with the UFC.”

For Dana White, this moment validates something he’s argued for years: the UFC isn’t just a promotion, it’s a movement with a fan base that shows up loudly, consistently, and without apology. And for Donald Trump, that base offers something rare in modern politics, unfiltered affirmation!