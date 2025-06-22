Francis Ngannou Ends UFC Comeback Talks, Hits Dana White With 7-Word Taunt

Dana White once had big plans for Francis Ngannou. He wanted to turn the French-Cameroonian powerhouse into the UFC’s greatest heavyweight attraction. But ‘The Predator’ had ambitions beyond what the UFC was offering. Pushing for a four-fight-per-year deal, Ngannou’s negotiations with the UFC CEO soured, ultimately leading to his exit, a fallout that still lingers. Years later, comeback rumors reignited when Jon Jones remarked, “If Francis presents himself in a humble way, I think he could very easily be back in the UFC.” But Ngannou has shut the door, pouring ice-cold water on any hopes of a return.

Jon Jones made those statements while having a conversation with the Full Send Podcast. He further added, “Yeah, absolutely [Ngannou comes back to the UFC]. Dana White; he’s one of the best sports minds in recent history for a reason, and money talks. Francis brings eyes, and I’m sure Dana will be interested.” Before retiring from the sport, Jon Jones did everything he could to reignite his rivalry with the former heavyweight champion, but despite his best efforts, Ngannou appears to be in no mood to return to the UFC.

Taking to his X handle, Francis Ngannou shared his thoughts on the comeback rumors, writing, “Did I ever say I’m coming back?” One curious fan jumped into the comments, urging him, “Come on back and get your belt.” The PFL heavyweight champion replied, “I don’t remember losing it, mate. It’s still in my closet.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Time and again, Francis Ngannou has expressed that he has no interest in returning to the Octagon. However, he has shown interest in a super fight with Jon Jones. Now, with Jones retiring from the sport, there’s a high chance that the two heavyweight stalwarts could finally clash, some time later in the future. After leaving the UFC, Ngannou made a name for himself in the boxing world. However, Matt Brown believes that the fighter ruined his legacy by not taking the UFC offer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Matt Brown argues Francis Ngannou tarnished his legacy by refusing the UFC offer

After leaving the UFC, Francis Ngannou tried his luck in boxing, making his debut against Tyson Fury back in 2023, followed by a bout against Anthony Joshua. While he lost both fights, he certainly made a name for himself. He has no regrets about leaving the UFC, but with more than two years gone since he hit free agency, the question remains: Did Ngannou actually make a mistake by leaving the UFC to sign a lucrative deal with the PFL?

“You’d have to define what a mistake is,” Matt Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “Because of his pockets, he did not make a mistake. Fighting Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, win or loss, he made a lot of f*cking money that he was not going to make in the UFC. Legacy-wise, he’s already forgotten in terms of the heavyweight division in MMA. Legacy-wise, I think it damaged his legacy tremendously.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He further added, “Had he won those boxing matches, that would have obviously helped his legacy a shit ton. For instance, after he fought Tyson Fury the first time, and a lot of us believe that he won, it was pretty close, debatable, but I would argue he probably won. I don’t think anybody was arguing that it was a bad move at that point.”

When it comes to legacy, Francis Ngannou was an absolute force during his UFC days, securing victories over some of the sport’s biggest legends. While his refusal to sign a new UFC contract may have had short-term consequences, it’s only a matter of time before he’s nominated for the UFC Hall of Fame.