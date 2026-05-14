Francis Ngannou Opens Up on Heartbreaking Trauma of Losing His Son: “Everything Is Falling Apart”

Francis Ngannou has spent the majority of his career being viewed as one of the most terrifying men in combat sports. Knockouts, heavyweight titles, and raw power defined his identity for years. But, just days before returning to MMA on Netflix, the former UFC champion spoke out about something far heavier than any fight he had ever experienced: the death of his young son, Kobe.

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Speaking with Daniel Cormier, Ngannou reflected on how losing his 15-month-old son completely changed his perspective on life. The Cameroonian stated that the incident pushed him to address emotions he had previously ignored while still chasing success.

“You know, it’s something that you will never forget,” he said. “But it definitely brings you to see life in a different way. And then it happened in the weird moment of my life that I was so on the go. I was in the moment of my life that I haven’t worried if I still have emotions anymore.

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“It kind of reminds me that, oh, no, I just ignore it, but all the emotions are there. It was a trigger to find out that I’m so sensitive. I’m so just a human, just like everybody.”

He described how the experience left him traumatized, constantly fearing how quickly life can fall apart without warning. Even simple moments with his daughter became emotionally overpowering, with ‘The Predator’ recounting a terrifying moment in which she suddenly stopped responding while coughing in the car.

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“I remember, like, I have a daughter, and then a few months after my son passed away, I was with her,” he recalled. “We went somewhere, and then she had a cough. I was driving, and then I was talking to her, and then she stopped reacting.

“She was just getting fatigued, and she’s not reacting. Then you just feel, all my life, I’m like, man, everything is falling apart. Like, this is it. It’s the end of the world, but it was just a normal reaction for a kid at that moment. But for me, it showed I’m just traumatized by what happened. It’s scary.”

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The timing of the interview adds an emotional layer, as Francis Ngannou is preparing for his first MMA fight since 2024. After leaving the PFL after only one bout, the heavyweight star quickly went on to compete in Netflix’s first-ever MMA event, where he will meet Philipe Lins.

As expected, many fans expect another brutal knockout from ‘The Predator,’ especially given his record of stopping elite heavyweights. But this conversation showed a very different side of Ngannou: not the unstoppable champion, but a grieving father still learning how to cope with unimaginable loss.

However, this isn’t the first time that ‘The Predator’ opened up about the loss. During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Francis Ngannou shared the heartbreaking details of the medical emergency that led to his son’s death.

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Francis Ngannou recalls heartbreaking details surrounding the death of his 15-month-old son

That pain clearly never left Francis Ngannou. Long before this latest touching conversation with Daniel Cormier, ‘The Predator’ had previously opened up about the devastating moment his world collapsed. During an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Ngannou revealed the terrifying chain of medical emergencies that eventually led to his son Kobe’s death.

“He has some malformation on his brain, which is something that we didn’t know,” Ngannou said. “He passed out twice. The first time was in Cameroon; we took him to the hospital. They didn’t find anything. The second time was in [Saudi Arabia]; we took him to the hospital.

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“They ran a lot of exams; they didn’t do anything. They did the EEG; they didn’t do the [CAT] scan or MRI because, according to them, their conclusion was that he had a swollen lung. That is what was pressing his chest and stopping him from breathing, and it created that thing.”

According to him, doctors assumed the problem was related to his lungs and breathing, giving the family hope that the boy would recover. That is why the phone call he received while training in Dubai completely shattered him.

“I remember just getting into Dubai, and mental-wise, I’m not doing bad,” he continued. “I went to the gym; maybe I should go to the club tonight. I don’t go to clubs; I don’t go out. I went to the gym to work out. I’m in the back cycling, and then I tried to call; I wanted to talk to him, and I was on the bike.

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“I called his mom, and his mom didn’t pick up the phone. I’m like, ‘After I’m done, I’m going to go take my shower, lay in bed, and call him.’ Thirty minutes after I was on the leg machine, my phone rang, and it was my little brother. He said, ‘Bro, things are not going well here.’ I’m like, ‘What is it?’ [He said,] ‘Kobe, he passed out, he’s not breathing, we are at the hospital, they kicked me out from the room.’”

‘The Predator’ called his brother back, and that’s when he heard the nurse inform his brother that his son had passed away.

“[She said,] ‘Well, he’s gone,’” Ngannou revealed. “Just like that. He’s gone. What do you mean he’s gone? How come he’s gone? This kid was 15 months [old]; he was bigger than 15 months. He was growing. He was the most joyful, happy kid around.

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“What do you mean he’s gone? Gone where? That was it. I thought I was dreaming. I thought they were going to say that’s not true. I kept calling again, and everybody confirmed it. I called my mom; my mom is in tears. What the f— is this? That was it.”

The former UFC heavyweight champion claimed that the loss left him feeling absolutely powerless, despite everything he had accomplished in life. He talked of arriving home and finding Kobe’s toys and possessions still there while knowing his son would never return.

Even after receiving worldwide support, Francis Ngannou stated that there was nothing anyone could say to completely ease his grief. And now, two years later, as he prepares to make his MMA comeback, those wounds still clearly remain very real for one of the toughest fighters the sport has ever seen.