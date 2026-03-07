Francis Ngannou Rumored for Rousey–Carano Netflix Card as Fans Suggest His Next Opponent

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano matchup already felt like something out of an old forum fantasy discussion. Netflix and MVP promotions really pulled off a near-impossible feat here. Two pioneers returning years after their primes were not in anyone’s 2026 card. Now, to make things more interesting, another name is floating around, and this one makes the whole thing feel less nostalgic and more dangerous.

According to sports business expert Blake “Axe” Avignon, Francis Ngannou is expected to compete on the same card, although discussions are still ongoing, and his opponent has not been confirmed. The factor that piqued everyone’s interest was not just his name, but the fact that the opponent might not even be a marquee fighter. That instantly sent fans into matchmaking mode.

Fans debate who could realistically face Francis Ngannou

The rumor is plausible given Francis Ngannou’s situation. He’s left the PFL after a short and unusual run that included only one MMA fight, even though his name stayed huge thanks to boxing bouts with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Now that he’s free, a one-time cameo on a Netflix-backed MMA card seems like the kind of move he’d make.

The problem is obvious, though: who fights him? “I can’t think of anyone for him to fight that would be competitive,” said one fan. Following that, the same name appeared repeatedly. “Junior dos Santos is my guess.” Another reiterated: “Junior dos Santos, 100%.”

And the reasoning made sense to people: “Junior dos Santos since they wanted Almeida vs. him on the undercard. Francis gonna do him bad.” Dos Santos is active, available, and has already fought Francis Ngannou once in the past; thus, many believe he is the easiest matchup to arrange.

However, not everyone was as excited. Some of the reactions were brutally honest. A fan wrote, “He will add nothing to that card.” Another added, “Still don’t care. 🤷‍♂️” Others didn’t even bother explaining: “Dumb. Don’t care” and “Honestly, who gives an s—?” For a card based on nostalgia and spectacle, some fans believe that adding ‘The Predator’ doesn’t change the vibe much.

If Francis Ngannou appears on the Rousey-Carano Netflix card, the event will no longer be just a throwback show. It changes into something else, a strange combination of legends, experiments, and big names trying new pathways beyond the UFC.

And based on the reactions, fans aren’t sure whether to laugh, complain, or get excited. Possibly all three. But with Ngannou finally being a free agent, one would clearly imagine a massive return to the UFC very soon. So, is it actually possible that fans will get to see ‘The Predator’ return for one last run?

Will Dana White bring back Ngannou to the UFC?

That question arises whenever Francis Ngannou’s name resurfaces as a trend. Now that he’s a free agent, the speculation feels louder than usual. If he’s no longer in the PFL and teasing another MMA appearance, fans’ first thought is the same as always: perhaps this is the moment the UFC finally welcomes him back.

The truth sounds much colder. Dana White rejected that idea a long time ago, and he didn’t say it quietly.

“I don’t know how I can make it anymore f—– clear,” White told The Mac Life. “There was nothing that made me happier than throwing that guy over to the f—– PFL.

Let me tell you what, if we let guys go, feel bad for the f—— company that gets them. We let them go for a f——— reason.”

He further doubled down, claiming he was glad Francis Ngannou left and that the promotion lets people go for a reason. It wasn’t contract talks. It sounded personal. And when Dana White states it like that, history says the bridge usually stays burned.

That’s why the free-agent situation feels odd. On paper, Francis Ngannou’s return to the UFC would be the biggest storyline heavyweights could have right now.

In reality, it seems he will continue to work outside of the organization, taking on one-off fights, crossover events, and cards such as the Netflix show rather than returning to the Octagon. Fans may imagine a comeback all they want, but until something happens behind the scenes, ‘The Predator’ may remain the biggest UFC ‘what-if’ of this era.