Francis Ngannou’s MMA Future Thrown Into Doubt by UFC Legend After Explosive PFL Fallout

Was Dana White right? That’s the question fans are asking after Francis Ngannou skipped both PFL Africa events this year. The promotion’s co-founder, Donn Davis, didn’t hold back. He called it disappointing that ‘The Predator,’ who also serves as chairman of the African division, wasn’t there to back the milestone cards. His absence sparked plenty of speculation about why the former UFC champ would skip the very event he had long pushed for. As it turns out, Ngannou simply wasn’t impressed with how the cards shaped up.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ngannou explained the reason for his absence: “ I wasn’t very okay with the first PFL Africa event seeming to be like an undercard.” The heavyweight star felt African fighters were stripped of their “glory” by being placed on the prelims instead of the main card. And that statement stirred the pot! Many fans and analysts felt Ngannou was being too demanding while UFC legend Josh Thomson went a step further, outright questioning his promotional IQ.

Josh Thomson Believes Francis Ngannou Doesn’t Know How a Promotion Is Run

At the Weighing In podcast, Thomson said, “I think he’s been great for the sport. But these little things, when it came to contract negotiations with the UFC, it lets you know that he has no concept of how you build a star. He has no concept of how a promotion is run. He has no concept of how you can make these African fighters that he’s trying to pop up by putting them on the main card. If they didn’t have great performances, which they did by the way, they had fantastic performances. But if they didn’t, now you have a bunch of fighters that no one knows.”

For the unversed, the PFL Africa card showcased globally recognized names like Johnny Eblen and Dakota Ditcheva on the main card, while it pushed rising South African talents such as Nkosi Ndebele to the prelims. Breaking down that scenario, Josh Thomson implied that Africa’s MMA scene is still developing, so PFL spotlighted established stars to deliver a stronger spectacle. In the end, the promotion chose overall entertainment value over placing local prospects against top draws, which could have produced lopsided results and left fans disappointed.

However, Ngannou’s complete sidelining of PFL, which is considered the second-best platform after the UFC, has raised serious concerns about his MMA future. If the Cameroonian decides to end his contract, where does he go from here? And would he still carry the same reputation as a reliable star, given the constant rifts? These are some of the hard-hitting questions that remain to be seen. Still, ‘The Predator’ has made it clear that his conditions must be met before he considers appearing at a future Africa event.

The Predator Clears His Condition for Attending PFL Africa

Ngannou joined the PFL not just as a fighter, but also as chairman of the promotion’s African wing. Deep down, he seems to feel the top brass at PFL haven’t fully considered his input in key decisions. Because of that, ‘The Predator’ insists he’ll only appear at future African events if Donn Davis and company run the spectacle the way he believes it should be.

“PFL Africa is something that is made to be run forever. So, as we take the time it takes to set things up right, then the company will run properly. I don’t have any problem with going, as long as we get things right and feel comfortable. Because I’m going there, stepping forward, putting myself in line as a guarantee,” Ngannou said at the Ariel Helwani show.

Well, Ngannou is easily the biggest African draw the PFL has right now. The problem is, he hasn’t stepped inside the cage since his last fight against Renan Ferreira in 2024. The Cameroonian powerhouse also faced personal tragedies that pushed his comeback even further. So, the big question remains—will we actually see him back in the MMA cage? Because Dana White has already hinted that the UFC isn’t interested in bringing him back, and there’s also the current rift with PFL.

That said, do you think Francis Ngannou could make a full return to boxing if the MMA thing doesn’t work out in the end? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!