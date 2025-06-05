Francis Ngannou Seen Enjoying Life After Tragic Accident as Coach Drops Positive Update

Francis Ngannou might be the baddest man on the planet. ‘The Predator’ fought in the UFC, dominated, and left on his own terms. Then he shook up the boxing world before returning to MMA to remind everyone who’s still in charge. But no matter how tough you are, life always finds a way to humble you. Ngannou lost his only son just 15 months ago, and this year, another heartbreaking tragedy hit him again.

A few months ago, while riding a motorcycle in his homeland, the Cameroonian found himself involved in a tragic accident — he struck a young woman. Despite the 38-year-old heavyweight star doing everything he could to support her family, including covering medical costs and offering financial help, the woman sadly didn’t survive. Left heartbroken and helpless, Ngannou had nothing more to give but his deepest condolences, now carrying the weight of a shattered heart and mind. However, months after the incident, there has been a positive shift.

Francis Ngannou’s coach provides uplifting update following tragic motorcycle accident

The best thing about tough times is, they eventually pass. And that seems to be happening for Francis Ngannou. After everything he’s been through, ‘The Predator’ was finally seen back in action, training alongside his coaches and teammates. Likely at the Xtreme Couture gym. It’s a small but powerful step forward for the PFL champ as he slowly finds his way back.

The Cameroonian’s longtime coach, Eric Nicksick, uploaded a picture on his Instagram, training with the former heavyweight champ alongside the whole team. He captioned the post, “Now they’re trying to catch up like Heinz… but this sauce ain’t free,” signifying that even with all the personal losses, Ngannou is still too much for the others to catch up to.

Well, it might look like just another training session, but it could mean something more. Maybe Francis Ngannou is finally done grieving and ready to get back to what he loves most—fighting. It’s been nearly a year since he faced Renan Ferreira at PFL’s Super Fights: Battle of the Giants and made his return with a bang. Now, he could be preparing for a yet-to-be-announced bout, drawing strength and inspiration from a heavyweight legend who’s battled through his own storms.

Ngannou remembers boxing legend Mike Tyson in difficult times

Francis Ngannou’s tough times aren’t something just anyone can brush off. But when life hits that hard, sometimes what you really need is someone to look up to. Someone who’s walked through the fire and made it out. That’s why ‘The Predator’ turned to heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, quoting him as a way to show he’s still standing strong, still pushing forward, no matter how heavy the burden gets.

He posted a speech of Mike Tyson from the Hotboxing podcast on his Instagram and captioned, “Life’s difficult paths can sometimes be disturbing. As @miketyson once said, “When you’re favored by God, you’re also favored by the devil, but remember that God is the one who brings you to the dance.” The harder you fight to stay up, the harder life fights to take you down.

Ngannou turning to Mike Tyson during tough times feels natural. The two had already built a bond while training together for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury. But it goes deeper than just fight prep. Tyson’s lived through chaos, pain, and redemption. So when he speaks, it comes from experience. That being said, do you think the most feared heavyweight is soon going to make a comeback?