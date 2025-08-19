Francis Ngannou Sends Defiant Message to Dana White as He Ends UFC Return Talks

Francis Ngannou has heard the rumors. Whispers of a UFC comeback, reportedly sparked by a casual comment by his coach, Eric Nicksick, echoed across the MMA world. But for ‘The Predator’, those whispers don’t hold weight.

Recently, Ngannou sat down for a talk with Ariel Helwani and cut through the noise. His words were sharp, his tone steady. If anyone thought he was preparing for a grand UFC return, the heavyweight star made it clear, they’re mistaken.

On The Ariel Helwani Show on YouTube, the veteran MMA journalist raised the recent jab from Dana White. The UFC boss had been asked about the reports on Ngannou’s return during the UFC Baku post-fight press conference. He dismissed them outright, stating, “I would be shocked if Francis ever came back here on lots of different levels. I’m not a fan, and he doesn’t always mean what he says publicly.”

The remarks were blunt, and Helwani wanted to know how Ngannou took them. The heavyweight knockout artist barely flinched. “Yes, I do,” he said when asked if he’d seen the comments.

His response was calm, almost dismissive as he further shared, “Listen, Dana is Dana, and I’m not wasting my time trying to figure out Dana, or what he said. He does his show, that’s okay. And as I say, trying to make my life, low-key.”

That wasn’t the end of it. Helwani pressed further: Did Ngannou want to come back to the UFC? The former champ didn’t hesitate. “What?” he replied, almost amused. When Helwani clarified, the 39-year-old shut the door while responding, “Yeah, why would I come back in? I’m in a contract with the PFL.”

It was the clearest answer fans could have asked for. Francis Ngannou isn’t circling back to the UFC. Not while his future with the PFL is still unfolding. Yet, the timing of these rumors is worth noting.

With Jon Jones retired and Tom Aspinall elevated to undisputed champion, the UFC heavyweight division is searching for fresh star power. An Ngannou comeback would have been a blockbuster storyline, but it looks like it won’t be happening anytime soon.

However, there’s one fight that has the potential to send shockwaves through the combat sports world, and according to ‘The Predator’, a clash with Deontay Wilder may already be in the works!

Shutting down UFC return, Francis Ngannou drops a bombshell update about Deontay Wilder showdown

Francis Ngannou’s leap into boxing has been anything but ordinary. He shook the world in 2023 when he floored Tyson Fury in his debut, even though the judges handed him a split-decision loss. The fairytale took a dark turn later when Anthony Joshua stopped him with a brutal knockout. Yet Ngannou didn’t stay down. He returned to MMA and smashed Renan Ferreira to claim the PFL Heavyweight Super Fights belt.

On the other side, Deontay Wilder’s journey has been a rollercoaster. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ has always been feared for his right hand, but his recent record tells a different story. A 1-4 skid since 2021 saw him suffer punishing defeats to Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, and Zhilei Zhang.

Then came his rebound against Tyrrell Anthony Herndon, where he scored a seventh-round TKO. The old danger still lingers. So what happens when two of combat sport’s most destructive punchers square off? That’s the question Ngannou himself fueled on The Ariel Helwani Show!

Asked about his next move, he made it clear the PFL can wait as he confessed, “There’s nothing yet, I don’t think they have an opening for me, so we will wait, we still have time. Meanwhile, we’re trying on the Deontay Wilder fight.”

Pressed if that was truly the plan, ‘The Predator’ further shared, “We haven’t engaged personally, but it’s gonna be soon. We are setting some things up, but I keep training. I’m training.”

A showdown with Deontay Wilder isn’t just another payday; it’s a collision between two of the hardest hitters the sport has ever seen. As such, Francis Ngannou has drawn his line in the sand. The UFC door is closed, at least for now, and Dana White’s words won’t change that. Instead, ‘The Predator’ is charting his own course, which may lead him towards one of the most explosive fights inside the squared circle!