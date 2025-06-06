Francis Ngannou Steps In for Dana White as Tom Aspinall Reaffirms Jon Jones’ Retirement

Xtreme Couture’s head coach, Eric Nicksick, claims that the UFC heavyweight division is in shambles. Well, he’s not wrong, as the title scene has been on hold as Dana White and Co. attempt to materialize the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title unification fight. However, the possibility of that fight taking place seems bleak, as the English star claims ‘Bones’ is retired on more than one occasion.

“I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting him,” Tom Aspinall said recently while doubling down on his claim about Jon Jones’ UFC career. In the midst of that situation, Eric Nicksick claims that there is a lack of star power in the division, and that’s where Francis Ngannou comes as he expressed the Cameroonian-French star’s interest in a comeback to Dana White’s promotion.

“I just feel the heavyweight division as a whole is kind of in shambles. And I think that, like, if we can somehow, someway get this back together, there’s so many options for Francis, not only in the UFC but just around,” Eric Nicksick told ‘Home of Fight’. “I think that he can help bridge that gap that the UFC is lacking in star power when it comes to the heavyweight division.” Well, this comes as a huge surprise because Ngannou and Dana White had a very public falling out.

When Francis Ngannou left the UFC in January 2023 due to some contract disagreements, he and Dana White were both very vocal about their disdain for each other. It became one of the hottest topics because ‘The Predator’ wasn’t getting his wish to compete in boxing while still in contract with Dana White and Co. After all, Conor McGregor did it, so why can’t Ngannou? His coach claims that they want to come back and help bring in more audience, since he’s also a boxer, but they want the UFC CEO to allow ‘The Predator’ to pursue other endeavors as well.

“I think enough time has passed. I would love to see somehow, some way, that they can mend these fences and get back in competing in the UFC,” Ngannou’s coach further stated. “I think this is more about business than it is about ego, at least, it is from Francis’s side. He wants the opportunity to be paid for… It’s like being an independent contractor.”

To be more precise, Francis Ngannou doesn’t want to be “stuck” with a restrictive contract. The only reason he wants to come back is because “the best competition’s in the UFC.” But that’s not all! Eric Nicksick also weighed in on Dana White and what he might think about Ngannou’s return. Guess what? He made a pretty sensible argument.

Francis Ngannou’s coach hopes Dana White will see the positives

Dana White, in 2023, made it crystal clear that he does not have any respect for Francis Ngannou, claiming that he’s “not a good guy.” Moreover, the 55-year-old even publicly claimed that he’ll never allow a path for the Cameroonian-French star back to the UFC. But with a couple of years gone since the beef first took shape, Eric Nicksick hopes the UFC CEO would see the benefits of bringing Ngannou back in and not bring his “ego” into the situation.

“I think Dana is a smart enough businessman [to understand] that it’s not about his ego, it’s about what’s best for his company,” Eric Nicksick added. “I’m not saying that Francis is the answer [to the UFC’s heavyweight division], but it, at least, adds some more value to your heavyweight division.”

Well, changing a hardened businessman and fight promoter like Dana White won’t be that easy, given the nature of his fallout with Francis Ngannou.

Well, Francis Ngannou may be having his boxing gig ongoing, with his eyes on a possible match against Deontay Wilder, but clearly, he misses competing in MMA. After Renan Ferreira, there aren’t many big fights left for him in the PFL. So, perhaps coming back to the UFC is a viable option, and fighting the likes of Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones. What do you think? Drop your comments below.