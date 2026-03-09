Francis Ngannou to Return Against Unlucky UFC Star at Rousey-Carano Undercard

Francis Ngannou is already making headlines after reportedly parting ways with the PFL. The former UFC heavyweight champion has stayed away from the cage for quite some time, and honestly, many fans have almost forgotten what it looks like to watch the Cameroonian knockout artist compete. Now the MMA world is buzzing again. Recently, a report started circulating that Ngannou will return in May on the undercard of the blockbuster women’s MMA fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, as excitement continues to build around the event, fans have been waiting to see who will face Francis Ngannou in his comeback fight. According to the report, a former UFC fighter will face Ngannou, whom many consider one of the unluckiest competitors in the promotion. Recently, the MMA news page La Sueur on X revealed additional details about Ngannou’s next fight under Jake Paul’s promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Francis Ngannou back in MMA! He will face Philipe Lins (18-5) on May 16. The fight will take place on the same card as Rousey vs Carano, and the event will be broadcast on Netflix!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Philipe Lins, now 40, first built his reputation on the Brazilian MMA circuit and later made a strong run in the PFL. After that, he joined the UFC and competed in the promotion’s light heavyweight division from 2020 to 2024. His UFC run started with setbacks, as he lost his first two fights. However, he bounced back and won four of his next bouts.

Still, despite that momentum, the UFC released him after his victory over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 299. On paper, Lins holds a respectable record. However, his UFC run also included a long list of unfortunate circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tapology, Philipe Lins had 10 fights canceled during his time in the UFC. Those canceled matchups included scheduled bouts against Ovince Saint Preux, Maxim Grishin, Azamat Murzakanov, and Ben Rothwell. In many cases, injuries or medical clearance issues forced those cancellations. At the same time, the situation was not entirely Lin’s fault.

He joined the UFC relatively late in his career at around 35 years old, which meant he had already moved past the typical prime years for many fighters. Naturally, recovery becomes harder with age, and that likely contributed to the repeated disruptions in his schedule. Because of that long list of canceled fights, many fans now label Philipe Lins as one of the unluckiest fighters to compete in the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story…)