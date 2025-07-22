Francis Ngannou’s $15M Ambition Grows as PFL Tournament Win Could Shape White House Fight Future

Dana White thought Francis Ngannou would fall into obscurity when he left the UFC in 2023. The former UFC champion’s contract dispute with the promotion rubbed the e honcho the wrong way, prompting the latter to undermine ‘The Predator’ on various public appearances. However, things have worked out just fine for Ngannou, who now finds himself in a prominent voting bracket.

Francis Ngannou was a huge acquisition for the PFL, as they not only had an MMA star on their roster, but a star of combat sports in general. He even became the chairman of the promotion’s expansion in Africa, as the Cameroonian-French star also wanted to pave the way for budding African talents since he’s already made his millions, amassing a net worth of over $15 million. “I am so very proud to give back to my homeland and to provide great content to a region with such a passionate and diverse fanbase,” Ngannou stated last year.

While he’s working to help other fighters, things are also looking great for Francis Ngannou. While his boxing endeavor hasn’t yet paid off with a win, his PFL debut was a huge success. It took him just over three minutes to announce himself to the PFL fandom, as he finished Renan Ferreira with a knockout. And guess what? That fight could become the best in the promotion’s history.

The PFL recently announced the GOAT Fight Bracket, where the fans had the power to vote for what they believe is the greatest fight that took place under the promotion’s banner. Francis Ngannou’s fight was, of course, in the bracket, along with Usman Nurmagomedov‘s fight against Paul Hughes and Dakota Ditcheva‘s fight against Taila Santos, among others.

There is always an upside to these fans’ votes. How? Well, if Francis Ngannou’s fight happens to take the win here, it will leave no doubts as to how popular he really is among the MMA fans. And with many people talking about the UFC White House event, PFL has also put forth their proposal for an event in the PTUS residence. Ngannou’s win can act as a boost for the promotion’s chances of getting into the Oval Office as well.

Well, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top because it can be Francis Ngannou or maybe someone else. Meanwhile, ‘The Predator’s fans would be happy to know that the Cameroonian-French star is planning to make a comeback as he shared a message recently on social media.

Francis Ngannou is on the verge of a return

2024 may have been a successful year for Francis Ngannou. He got to fight one of the biggest boxers in Anthony Joshua, which he lost but reportedly made a lot of money. Thereafter, his aforementioned PFL debut also turned out to be a success, and guess what? Global soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo also seemed to have enjoyed Ngannou’s fight against Renan Ferreira, as videos of his reaction made rounds on social media.

However, the year was equally a sad one for Francis Ngannou, who lost his 15-month-old son, Kobe. The unfortunate events followed him into 2025, as he was also reported to have been involved in a motorcycle accident in Cameroon. But the former UFC and currently PFL has remained undeterred by the setbacks, and is hoping to get some good results in his fighting career. Ngannou appears to be back in the gym, and fans can expect a fight announcement soon.

“Life can slow us down and push us off track from time to time, trying to stop us from climbing. But never forget that your dedication, determination, and discipline are your first allies and will never let you down,” wrote Francis Ngannou on Instagram. “I’m back in the gym and feel more motivated than ever before. Getting ready for whatever is to come.”

Well, Francis Ngannou did not indicate what is next for him, boxing or mixed martial arts. Whoever he fights next is sure to draw the eyes of the fans, but in the meantime, let us know your thoughts regarding his admission into the PFL GOAT Fight Bracket in the comments down below.