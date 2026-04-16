Francis Ngannou’s Opponent Mocked As He Fails To Impress Fans at Rousey-Carano Presser

Francis Ngannou’s return to MMA should have been the headline moment—but instead, his opponent became the center of attention for all the wrong reasons. As the former UFC heavyweight champion prepares to take on Philipe Lins on May 16, fans are already doubting the matchup following a lackluster press conference appearance.

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During the Ronda Rousey–Gina Carano presser, Lins kept things respectful when addressing Francis Ngannou.

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“It’s gonna be the big chance, opportunity to have in my hands to be the best version of myself,” he said. “(To) understand better what I need to do to beat Francis Ngannou. All respect to him.”

Ngannou’s response, however, cut straight through the optimism.

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“You need a gun,” he replied.

That one line set the tone, and fans ran with it. The social media backlash was quick and savage. Many questioned Philipe Lins’ selection for such a high-profile fight, especially given Francis Ngannou‘s status and run in MMA.

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One fan wrote, “They couldn’t find anyone else to fight Ngannou? F—– BS event.” More joined in with the criticisms, as this fan wrote, “We do not live in a world where “phillipe lins” has a chance to beat Ngannou,” while another added, “Why is Philipe Lins getting this fight, bro? Francis is like -5000 favorite.”

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Others criticized Lins’ inactivity and questioned his relevance, calling him a “washed” fighter and emphasizing the star power gap between the two, despite the fact that ‘The Predator’ has not competed in MMA since October 2024, when he defeated Renan Ferreira in his one and only PFL fight.

One fan wrote, “Lins is a washed former mid-tier UFC light-heavyweight.” Another added, “They couldn’t get at least someone more relevant? This guy last fought 2 years ago, and nobody knows about his existence.”

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Even the broadcast graphics drew criticisms. A lower-third describing Philipe Lins as someone “previously trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu” became a talking point in its own right, with fans criticizing the phrasing as if it were being presented as a major achievement.

While the criticism has been harsh, it also reflects the expectations surrounding Ngannou’s return. Since leaving the UFC, the former champion has competed in boxing against elite names such as Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. But in MMA, he remains as dangerous as ever, undefeated in the cage since 2018 and still renowned for his tremendous knockout power.

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Johnny Walker details how brutal Francis Ngannou hits

That reaction from fans also comes from knowing exactly what Ngannou brings into the cage. It’s not just his reputation; fighters who’ve been in the same room with him have witnessed it firsthand. Johnny Walker provided insight into that reality after training with him at Xtreme Couture ahead of his fight at UFC 327.

Walker recounted receiving a crisp uppercut during sparring, and the experience left a lasting impression.

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“To train with somebody like this who understands the game and can help you feel the punches and the weight and everything is really good,” he told Full Mount Media. “I got a clean uppercut last week, and he is f—— heavy-handed, bro.”

According to Walker, Francis Ngannou’s power isn’t exaggerated—it is very real, even in a controlled training setting. For him, it wasn’t just about the blow but also the weight behind it, which is tough to replicate anywhere else.

That type of feedback provides context for the current matchup. When fighters at the highest levels publicly address how different Ngannou’s power feels, it only confirms why expectations are so one-sided at the moment.