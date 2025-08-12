Francis Ngannou’s “Selfish” Approach Backfires as UFC Legend Warns PFL After Africa Event

“Francis Ngannou is all about the money,” Dana White remarked last year, taking a jab at the former UFC heavyweight champion who was once the crown jewel of the promotion’s heavyweight division and has since become a constant thorn in the MMA boss’s side. The breakdown in negotiations between Ngannou and the UFC ultimately led to his exit, with the Cameroonian citing the promotion as “restrictive” to his talent.

Among his demands were fighter insurance and the freedom to secure his own sponsors. Seeking “freedom,” Francis Ngannou signed in 2023 with the UFC’s billion-dollar rival, the Professional Fighters League, in a blockbuster deal granting him the right to box, equity in the company, and the prestigious role of Chairman for the newly launched PFL Africa — a project long envisioned to bring top-tier MMA to the continent.

However, PFL Africa 2, held last weekend, went ahead without ‘The Predator’s presence, a no show that “disappointed” and frustrated many, given the venture was a mutual “dream” for Francis Ngannou and PFL founder Donn Davis. The absence fueled criticism from fans, some echoing Dana White’s claims about Ngannou’s priorities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Backing that sentiment, veteran UFC referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy weighed in on the Weighing In podcast: “How many times have we told everyone here, fighting is a very selfish prospect. If you are thinking about other people and other things, your career starts to go in a downward trajectory. You have got to be selfish with everything and continue to get better, and you can’t worry about other fighters and all that stuff.”

AD

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 270-Ngannou vs Gane, Jan 22, 2022 Anaheim, California, USA Francis Ngannou red gloves before his fight against Ciryl Gane during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 22.01.2022 21:31:20, 17551354, NPStrans, Francis Ngannou, Honda Center, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 17551354

McCarthy went on to criticize the PFL’s current heavyweight roster, claiming it lacks top-tier talent. He noted that nine months ago, Francis Ngannou faced the promotion’s 6’8″ heavyweight standout Renan Ferreira — a bout that turned out to be an easy night for the Cameroonian, who swiftly ended the hype with a knockout.

Since that fight, doubts have grown about the PFL’s ability to provide Francis Ngannou with a worthy opponent. Speculation even emerged that ‘The Predator’ might be leaving the promotion, although the PFL’s founder later denied those rumors. Still, the Cameroonian star’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Big John McCarthy pushes for PFL to remove Francis Ngannou from roster

The PFL went all out to keep Francis Ngannou satisfied after signing him in May 2023. Yet, his long-awaited MMA return didn’t happen until October 2024. In the meantime, the Cameroonian chased his dream of big-money boxing bouts, stepping into the ring with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua — two of the sport’s biggest stars. Despite losing both contests, he reportedly pocketed around $30 million.

Upon his long-awaited return to MMA, Francis Ngannou hit the ground running, making a splash by finishing his opponent in the very first round of his promotional debut. Since then, Ngannou has been out of the ring for over nine months, slipping from the limelight and delivering a tough blow to the PFL’s heavyweight division. His absence was a real gut punch, especially with him missing the back-to-back PFL Africa events in Cape Town and Johannesburg. This reportedly left the promotion’s founder feeling pretty frustrated, given how much support he had thrown behind him.

With Ngannou’s location up in the air, ‘Big’ John McCarthy is calling on the PFL to take a hard look at its heavyweight lineup. Speaking on the Weighing In podcast, he didn’t mince words: “It’s a glamour division with no talent,” McCarthy said of the PFL heavyweight division on the Weighing In Podcast. “Let’s just be honest, okay? Why do you have it?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He then offered a bold alternative: “You have the ability to put in a flyweight division. You finally put in the bantamweights. Way to go. That was a smart thing. You’ve got some really good, talented people in that. Open up the 125-pound division. Take the heavyweights. Get rid of it.”

What do you think of his advice? Should the PFL shut down its heavyweight division? Was Dana White right about Francis Ngannou? Share your thoughts below.