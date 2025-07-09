Francis Ngannou’s Shares 6-Word Message Amid Race With Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall for White House Fight

As US President Donald Trump announced that the White House will host a UFC event as part of the America250 celebrations, a lot of fighters have expressed their wish to compete in it. Jon Jones was the first one to put his message out there about his interest, even though he just retired the month before. As soon as he shared the message, calls mounted for the impending heavyweight clash against Tom Aspinall. But guess what? If all goes well, the fans might get the chance to see Francis Ngannou competing at the POTUS residence as well.

Well, Donald Trump specifically said that only UFC will be hosting an event in Washington. But rival promotion PFL also wants in as founder Donn Davis sent a message to the president, and offered to join Dana White‘s promotion on the 4th of July and set up their own event featuring Francis Ngannou. And guess what? Davis even shared a proposed fight card for that event should they get the opportunity to go ahead with it.

“PFL has WOW fight card for MMA fans to celebrate USA 250 anniversary. [PFL] afternoon [UFC] evening,” the PFL boss wrote on social media. Well, there is no update on that front as of now, as neither Dana White nor Donald Trump has addressed that request. But in the meantime, Francis Ngannou has shared a message that caught the attention of the fight community.

Since beating Renan Ferreira last year, Francis Ngannou has been on the sidelines, as fans wait for his next fight. So far, no fight has been announced, though there have been speculations that he might return to boxing. But amid all the drama surrounding an MMA event at the White House, ‘The Predator’ insinuated that fans will soon get an announcement about his next venture. “Getting ready for what’s to come,” Ngannou wrote on Instagram while sharing a workout video.

Until we have any confirmation about the PFL getting to host an event in the White House, we can never be too sure about Francis Ngannou’s status. Also, Dana White shut down the possibility of him returning to the UFC. So, maybe that’s not what Ngannou meant with his recent post. Meanwhile, there is a possibility that he was talking about another fight, which is reportedly under discussion.

Francis Ngannou could end up fighting Tom Aspinall’s teammate

Francis Ngannou has tried his hand at mixed martial arts and boxing, but reports claim that there is a chance he ends up fighting in a mixed rules fight soon. We’ve only seen a mixed rules fight in ONE Championship, and now, ‘the Predator’ could find himself fighting Tom Aspinall’s teammate and kickboxing world champion Rico Verhoeven, who revealed PFL’s interest in setting up a fight between him and Ngannou.

“[The PFL is interested] and the Saudi’s are interested, so I think there are a lot of things that might happen and just change combat sports in general,” Rico Verhoeven told Ariel Helwani. This statement was made nearly a week ago, but Francis Ngannou hasn’t made any comments regarding it. So, could he be keeping it a secret to reveal it at the right time? We don’t know for sure.

Regardless, getting to fight in the White House would be a proud moment for Francis Ngannou, just as it would be for Jon Jones or Tom Aspinall. But given that only the UFC has the right to make the fights, it’s unlikely that ‘The Predator’ will get to do that. But let’s hope things get better for Ngannou as we wait to see what Donald Trump has to say about the PFL’s proposal. Nevertheless, what do you make of the former UFC champion’s message on social media? Drop your comments below.