“Free Money” Ronda Rousey Receives Blunt Warning From UFC Champion as Comeback Rumors Swirl

Is Ronda Rousey really going to make her comeback? After being nearly a decade away from competitive MMA, ‘Rowdy’s training videos on social media have made fans ask this question. Well, ask about her comeback? Among all the ongoing speculations, the former champ facing boxer Katie Taylor has been spreading like wildfire. But the only current American champion in the UFC believes it’s better if Rousey stays retired.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last month, a rumor from the boxing industry circulated that professional Irish boxer Katie Taylor would welcome Ronda Rousey in a boxing match in Las Vegas. However, many felt it would be a mismatch, not only because ‘Rowdy’ remained inactive in the MMA Octagon for nine years, but also because of the fundamental difference in their striking. So, hearing about this potential clash, Kayla Harrison cautioned Rousey about her ambitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayla Harrison advises Ronda Rousey not to come back

“I mean, I suggest that she doesn’t come back. I also suggest she doesn’t do that. If I’m in her inner circle, I would tell her not to do that,” Harrison told TNT Sports in an interview.

Well, as the current UFC bantamweight champion advised Rousey to stay away from competition, Dana White has already called the matchup “bulls—.” ‘Rowdy’ and the UFC CEO share a close relationship, and it now seems the matchup will remain purely speculative unless a surprise blows everyone away. But interestingly, while Rousey vs. Taylor feels more like fantasy, a fight against Harrison is one many believe could actually happen.

Talking about this insane matchup, former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen said he is very sure that ‘Rowdy’s camp is interested in a fight against the reigning women’s 135-pound queen. ‘The Bad Guy’ opened up about it on his YouTube channel, explaining that Harrison would present a very tough challenge for Rousey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’d be great for the fans. It’d be great. Like I said earlier, it’s free money. So, I’d take it. I have no ill will against Ronda, but we haven’t talked for years and years,” Harrison added while reacting to the rumor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now, as the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion seems interested in fighting Ronda Rousey, she’s not alone. Amid ‘Rowdy’s comeback hype, another one of her former opponents has decided to give her another once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Holly Holm gives ‘Rowdy’ a chance to avenge her loss

Ronda Rousey’s decline period mainly started after her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 back in 2015. Scoring one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ became the first woman to defeat ‘Rowdy’ in professional MMA, doing so with a perfectly timed head kick. Naturally, that loss remained one Rousey would always want to avenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, 10 years since their UFC 195 fight, former bantamweight champion Holly Holm is ready to give her old nemesis a chance to correct that mistake. With rumors of Ronda Rousey’s comeback swirling, the 44-year-old is not shying away from a potential rematch.

“I’ve always been open to a rematch with her. I still am. She’s been training. I have always been open to a rematch with Ronda. I just don’t know if she ever wanted to have one. Not spitting out negativity with Dana (White), the UFC, nothing,” the ex-135 lbs women’s champion stated on The Ariel Helwani Show.

After becoming a free agent last year, Holly Holm joined Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and recently fought Stephanie Han in a bout that ended unfortunately due to a head clash. Still, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ showed she remains a warrior, going toe to toe in her mid-40s.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, with Rousey’s return sirens firing high, do you believe a clash against Holly Holm would be the perfect way to start? Or do you think Katie Taylor is still an option? Let us know in the comments section below.