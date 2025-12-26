From Conor McGregor to GSP and More: MMA Stars Share Christmas Moments on Social Media

The MMA world has entered a rare lull, particularly in the UFC. With 2025 almost in the rearview mirror, the promotion has no events scheduled for about four weeks. As the UFC prepares to kick off its new streaming partnership with Paramount in 2026, fighters have been granted a much-needed break from competition. And they’re making the most of it.

With no bouts on the horizon, many fighters are spending the holidays with their families, soaking in the festive spirit. Several big names have taken to social media to share glimpses of their Christmas celebrations with fans, gathering around the Christmas tree. Here’s how Conor McGregor, Georges St-Pierre, and other MMA stars celebrated the day.

Conor McGregor plans to train through Christmas

First up, the UFC itself marked the occasion with a simple festive message. “Happy Holidays, UFC Fam ❄️🎁,” the promotion captioned a post on Instagram. Jiri Procházka also joined in, sharing a picture on X while wishing his fans “Merry Christmas 🙏.” Rampage Jackson, however, took things a step further. During a live stream on Kick, the former UFC star fully embraced the holiday spirit by dressing up as Santa Claus and hosting a Christmas party for his friends.

UFC featherweight Nathaniel Wood shared a heartwarming photo of his children on Instagram, writing, “I hope everyone has a merry Christmas from mine to yours ❤️✝️.” Meanwhile, welterweight Joaquin Buckley used the festive moment to show appreciation for the promotion. “As we close out 2025, I just want to give the UFC their flowers 💐,” he wrote on Instagram. “This Is Hardest Working Promotion On The Planet 🌎”

“With the move to Paramount/CBS in 2026, the stage only gets bigger,” Buckley added. “That means more eyes, more reach, and more opportunity for fighters to build real brands, real legacies, and generational impact. I’m thankful to be part of this era and excited for what’s coming next. The future is bright. The work continues. Happy Holidays to the entire UFC family 🥊🎄.”

Georges St-Pierre, meanwhile, spent Christmas Eve in the gym. “Training on Christmas Eve. Paying the price now for the excess I’ll put my body through later. 🎄🥊🍾,” he wrote on Instagram alongside photos from his workout. He later shared another festive moment, posting an image of himself sitting on Santa’s lap with the caption, “Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎅.”

Conor McGregor echoed that work-first mindset. A fan account shared a clip of the Irish star training, to which McGregor replied, “Christmas Day hill climbs! Who’s up for it?” They weren’t the only ones celebrating the holiday, though.

Christmas wishes pour in from Brazil

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira took to X to share a heartfelt video message with his fans, captioned simply, “Merry Christmas.” In the clip, Oliveira addressed his supporters directly, saying, “I’m here to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. God bless you all. Thank you for all the affection you have for me and the support.”

“The year is not over yet, but it’s been a very blessed year with many achievements,” he added. “2026 is coming with full force. Merry Christmas to everyone, let’s keep this huge vibe. Everyone in the support is sending positive energy, take care of your home, take care of where you are, enjoy with your family. Merry Christmas to everyone.”

Fellow Brazilian Alex Pereira followed a similar route, sharing a much shorter festive video on Instagram. “Ho Ho Ho, Feliz Natal,” Pereira said in the reel. Lightweight contender Renato Moicano also chimed in with a humorous message on X. “Merry Christmas! This year, ask Santa for a new lung for the mohawk guy! OSS,” he wrote.

It seems the intensity of competition has taken a back seat for most fighters as they embrace the Christmas spirit. But what message would you like to share with these fighters this holiday season?