From Ivanka Trump to Elon Musk, Top Ten Celebrities Who Secretly Train MMA

If your Sunday plans include talking trash to celebrities on social media, you might want to slow your roll. Because while you’re busy firing off tweets, there’s a very real chance the person on the other side of the screen could fold you like a lawn chair—and not with a lawsuit.

According to various reports, from President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, plenty of celebrities are secretly logging hours in MMA gyms. They’re not chasing UFC gold—but they’ve trained enough to make keyboard warriors think twice. So before you hit ‘send,’ here are ten celebrities who could whoop some butt.

Ivanka Trump — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ)

If you don’t follow Ivanka Trump on Instagram, she is quite the grappler. The former advisor to the president trains Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) out of the prestigious Valente Brothers academy in Miami, Florida. Per sources, she is currently a blue belt.

She began training in 2024 after her daughter, Arabella, expressed interest in self-defense. However, what began as curiosity appears to have turned into a family activity, as her husband, Jared Kushner, and two sons have also started training in jiu-jitsu.

Tom Hardy — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu BJJ

You might remember a 2011 movie called ‘Warrior,’ which featured Tom Hardy as an MMA fighter. Well, Hardy started training in BJJ for the role, but ended up resonating with the sport so deeply that he is now considered one of the most dedicated practitioners. At first, his participation was sporadic, but he later turned serious, training as much as five times a week.

According to him, he was initially scared of walking into gyms, but kept showing up nonetheless. The sport even took its toll on Hardy, who had two knee surgeries, but he kept at it. Hardy even participates in competitions, having won multiple tournaments in the UK. His accolades include Gold in gi and no-gi at the REORG Open.

Also, he won Gold at the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships (UMAC) in Milton Keynes, submitting opponents. He is currently a brown belt, promoted in January 2026 by instructor Sonny Weston at SWBJJ Horsham BJJ.

Ashton Kutcher — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu BJJ

Like Hardy, Ashton Kutcher is also a dedicated BJJ practitioner with over a decade of experience. Kutcher began his BJJ journey back in 2012, and primarily trains under Rigan Machado at his academy in Beverly Hills, California. Kutcher, however, was always destined to do well in BJJ thanks to his background in school wrestling.

Some may remember that he demonstrated his skills at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he flipped and submitted Fallon in a light-hearted bit. He is currently a black belt—the promotion came back in November 2025 from his trainer, Rigan Machado. Notably, though, he spent six years as a brown belt before the promotion.

Demi Lovato — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu BJJ

BJJ continues to be a popular choice among celebrities. And even Demi Lovato has quite the history with the sport. She started training back in 2016 after dipping her toes in MMA. Although she started with MMA overall, BJJ appears to have stuck with her as she stuck to it, earning a blue belt in August 2017.

She initially trained at Gracie Barra before progressing to Unbreakable Gym in Los Angeles under the guidance of coach Chris Light since around 2018. As of today, Lovato holds a purple belt in BJJ, which she received in early 2023. However, Lovato has a long way to go compared to previous celebrities on the list.

Guy Ritchie — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu BJJ

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has the most impressive training career in BJJ. The 57-year-old started in the early 2000s in London under Mauricio Gomes and his son, multiple-time world champion Roger Gracie. However, he later trained in New York at Renzo Gracie’s academy, where he received all of his belts.

Besides BJJ, he has also tried his hand at Shotokan Karate at age 7 and holds a black belt in it. Regardless, he is currently a third-degree black belt, promoted in late 2025 by Roger Gracie on behalf of Renzo Gracie.

Elon Musk — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu BJJ

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has also participated in BJJ training, but he is nowhere near as consistent as others. He trained under John Danaher and former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, yet it never led to anything serious. His training is primarily tied to a potential cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg, but that never ended up happening.

Besides BJJ, he also has experience with judo and Kyokushin karate. Yet, he doesn’t appear to have an official rank.

Sydney Sweeney — Mixed Martial Arts/Boxing

Before she came to Hollywood, Sydney Sweeney was training in MMA, grappling, and kickboxing from around the age of 12 or 13. She trained at the Hayastan MMA Academy for about six years. Interestingly, it’s the same gym where former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey trained under coaches like Gokor Chivichyan and Gene LeBell.

During her career in Hollywood, she also trained for boxing while portraying boxer Christy Martin in a biopic, Christy, which was released late last year.

Jason Statham — MMA

Unlike most celebrities who focus on one aspect of MMA, actor Jason Statham has looked to master several disciplines. And he didn’t do it for a role—instead, his training predates his acting career. He began training in his early 20s and today holds a purple belt in BJJ. He also has mastery over kickboxing, karate, Wing Chun Kung Fu, some Muay Thai, and general MMA versatility.

Mark Zuckerberg — Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu BJJ

Unlike Musk, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has a much more serious background in BJJ. He started training under Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu in San Jose, California, under Dave Camarillo. And later also incorporated MMA elements into his training.

He has trained with the likes of Multiple-time IBJJF world champion Mikey Musumeci, UFC stars like Merab Dvalishvili, Alex Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, and even podcast host/BJJ black belt Lex Fridman. He participated in multiple tournaments, winning gold in no-gi and silver in gi.

He currently holds a blue belt in BJJ, having been promoted back in July 2023 by his longtime coach, Dave Camarillo.