From Jumanji to SpongeBob, Jon Jones & Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Belt Draws Hilarious Fan Response

There may be no UFC this weekend, but fight fans won’t be left starving. Mike Perry, once the wild man of the UFC and now a bare-knuckle superstar, has swapped his gloves for a promoter’s clipboard as his Dirty Boxing 3 event will be taking place in Miami. And right beside him? None other than Jon Jones, who signed on as a co-owner of the promotion earlier this year.

The card is stacked with familiar names: Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Bryan Battle, Alex Caceres, Jessica-Rose Clark, Phil Hawes, and even Chase Sherman. In total, eleven UFC veterans are reportedly stepping into this mixed-rules battleground. It’s a lineup that looks suspiciously close to UFC-level quality, especially on a weekend where Dana White‘s promotion has hit pause after its recent Shanghai showcase.

But while the fights are drawing eyes, it’s not the matchmaking that stole the spotlight. Instead, the Dirty Boxing heavyweight championship belt became the star of the show, and for all the wrong reasons!

In a recent post on Instagram by Full Send MMA, it was revealed, “Jon Jones and Mike Perry previewed the Dirty Boxing heavyweight title that will be on the line tomorrow night in the main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Rakim Cleveland at Dirty Boxing 3 in Miami.”

However, the surprisingly large leather-and-gold design, meant to symbolize the first official title in the promotion’s history, instead triggered a comedy roast across social media. Jon Jones himself had hyped Dirty Boxing’s first title fight just weeks ago, stating, “History is being made at Dirty Boxing – and I couldn’t be more proud. On August 29th, Dirty Boxing 3 takes over The Hangar in Miami, and we’re bringing you the first-ever Heavyweight Title fight in Dirty Boxing history.”

Yet, instead of the belt being an object of awe, it quickly became the punchline. Fans compared it to everything from board games to household furniture, as we now take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans hold nothing back as they roast Mike Perry and Jon Jones’ ‘Dirty Boxing’ heavyweight title reveal

One fan wrote, “It ain’t pretty, but I’d still want it just to have.” There’s something about combat sports history that makes even the ugliest trophy valuable. Whether the belt looks sharp or not, the fact that it’s tied to the first official title fight in Dirty Boxing history gives it weight, despite its less-than-stellar design.

Another fan cracked, “Jumanji a– belt.” This comparison may be the most devastating and the funniest. The belt’s strange patterns and oversized look brought immediate flashbacks to the cursed board game from the movie Jumanji. And considering Mike Perry‘s Dirty Boxing markets itself on chaos, maybe this one actually fits better than intended.

Someone else pointed out, “Looks like a ouija board.” The comment wasn’t just a throwaway jab; it tapped into the belt’s strange design, which featured the ‘DBX’ logo prominently displayed on a ridiculously large square base. What do you think?

A different user said, “Sh– look like a suitcase.” This one hit especially hard. The bulky design gave off the vibe of airport luggage rather than a fight-night crown jewel!

Finally, a fan summed it up with, “Made SpongeBob into a belt smh.” This one struck a nerve because of the belt’s giant, blocky shape. Instead of the sleek curves you’d expect from a championship strap, it looked like a stiff square slab. The comparison to SpongeBob, literally a talking square, fit too perfectly. It turned what was supposed to be a badge of glory into something that looked ripped straight out of a cartoon!

Dirty Boxing wanted to make history with its first heavyweight title fight, and it certainly has, maybe just not in the way Jon Jones and Mike Perry might have imagined. The roster screams legitimacy, the fights promise action, but it’s the belt that has become the star attraction for fans online. Whether you see Jumanji, SpongeBob, or an oversized suitcase, one thing’s for sure: people are talking. And in fight promotion, isn’t that half the battle?