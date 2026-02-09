From Megan Fox to Madonna, 5 Hollywood Stars You Didn’t Know Were UFC Fans

UFC has shattered all boundaries. For more than three decades on MMA’s biggest stage, the promotion has faced praise, criticism, and controversy. Despite early pushback from politicians who once labeled it “human cockfighting,” the sport of blood and sweat has since won a permanent place in fans’ hearts. From President Donald Trump to top Hollywood celebrities, audiences cling to the edge of their seats for every fight.

Over the years, UFC’s mix of skill and intensity has captured the attention of numerous Hollywood stars. Rocky actor Sylvester Stallone, notably, has regularly attended UFC events after the WME-IMG deal made him a minority stakeholder. Moreover, that is just the beginning. Many other Hollywood actors follow UFC closely, though most people do not know it. Here’s a closer look.

1. Halle Berry

Many remember the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Halle Berry from her roles in Catwoman and as Storm in the X-Men franchise. She’s been an MMA fan for years, which eventually led her to the UFC. Berry has been spotted among celebrities at UFC events, famously at the Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes fight. She recalled the moment as still being the “wildest dream” for her.

However, her love for MMA started when she was just 10 years old. She even thinks that if she weren’t an actor, she might have been a mixed martial artist. Even though she’s not a professional fighter, Halle Berry brought her love for MMA to the big screen with Bruised, which she directed and starred in.

The movie follows an ex-UFC fighter whose life spirals after a humiliating loss. UFC flyweight women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko also appears opposite her in the film.

Now, it’s time to move on to the next Hollywood celebrity you might not expect to be a UFC fan.

2. Madonna

While Demi Lovato’s love for the UFC is well known, another iconic singer has quietly joined the ranks of MMA fans: Madonna. Regarded as one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th and 21st centuries, Madonna surprised everyone by attending UFC 205, the Alvarez vs. McGregor showdown.

Imago Nov 13, 2016 – New York, New York, U.S. – Eddie Alvarez (red gloves) vs. Conor The Notorious McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden. MMA 2016 – UFC 205 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA

The night was historic. McGregor made history as the first two-division champion, and 58-year-old Madonna stole headlines when heartthrob Zac Efron, 29, kissed the seven-time Grammy winner on the hand, sparking major media buzz. The celebrities later clarified their relationship, putting rumors to rest, but the moment remains one of the most memorable off-the-octagon highlights in UFC history.

3. Mel Gibson

UFC spectators are mostly young, energetic fans, with very few over 50. Apart from Joe Rogan and Dana White, the only man regularly seen above that age is 70-year-old Mel Gibson, the “Mad Max” star, who attends UFC events. Known for his roles in Braveheart, Lethal Weapon, and for his work behind the camera in Hacksaw Ridge, Gibson has become a dedicated UFC fan. Even if he doesn’t attend every event, he is “addicted to the UFC” and considers Brian Ortega like a son in the MMA world.

Gibson is among fans like Theo Von, who regularly attend UFC Fight Night. One of the most viral moments featuring Gibson came during UFC 264. However, the most intense moment for him came at UFC 266, when he watched Brian Ortega take a heavy beating in the octagon. Gibson didn’t like seeing it:

“I know these guys are [dealing with head trauma]… I feel kind of sorry for them,” Gibson told Joe Rogan. “And one of the guys, I knew one of the guys fairly well, and usually I’m pretty immune [to it], but he was in there, and he was fighting against Volkanovski — it was Brian Ortega… I knew Brian; it was like my son was in there. I almost started crying, it got to me.”

Gibson’s reaction is completely understandable, especially given how we’ve seen the long-term impact of CTE on fighters like BJ Penn after decades in the sport.

On a lighter note, let’s move on to another Hollywood celebrity…

4. Mark Wahlberg

Despite being a major movie star, Mark Wahlberg lives a life similar to UFC fighters, following a strict discipline and fitness-focused routine. For some, it may seem extreme, but for Wahlberg, starting his day at 2:30 a.m. is no joke and is simply part of his life.

Imago September 26, 2016 – England, United Kingdom – Mark Whalberg attends the European Premiere of Deepwater Horizon at Odeon Leciester Square. United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAs147

Mark Wahlberg’s connection with the UFC started through his friendship with CEO Dana White, as they were roommates early in their careers. The duo first met in the mid-1990s, when White had just moved from Boston to Los Angeles.

At the time, Wahlberg was preparing for a boxing role, and Dana White, a well-known boxing coach, helped train him. Later, Wahlberg leveraged his celebrity status and became one of the early celebrity investors, alongside Sylvester Stallone, who initially bought minority stakes in the UFC during the 2016 acquisition. Beyond investing, Wahlberg has kept a close rapport with UFC stars like Conor McGregor.

He was one of McGregor’s supporters during his grudge fight against José Aldo. From time to time, Wahlberg can be seen actively attending UFC events, just like the fighters themselves, while soaking in the energy of fight night arenas.

5. Hugh Jackman

Many celebrities flocked to UFC 205 to witness Conor McGregor make history, but Zac Efron also made headlines by attending with Madonna at Madison Square Garden. Later, his playful interaction with Australian actor Hugh Jackman quickly became one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

Hugh Jackman, famous for his role as Wolverine in X-Men, appeared in a casual pullover alongside other stars, including Nick Jonas and several Hollywood actors. Even approaching 60, Jackman maintains a fighter’s discipline, training daily with the dedication of a UFC athlete.

Celebrity highlights

Celebrity highlights among UFC fans include Megan Fox. The Transformers actress and one of the most admired faces of her generation has been a devoted UFC fan for years, attending multiple events. She was at UFC 229 when Khabib Nurmagomedov faced Conor McGregor, alongside her husband, Machine Gun Kelly. Despite the intense fight, Megan loved every moment she was there.

Megan Fox has also been a fan of Chael Sonnen, whom she once called her “favorite bad guy,” even after his retirement. Other celebrity UFC fans include Jason Bourne star Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Like Mark Wahlberg and Sylvester Stallone, they hold minor stakes in the UFC as part of a group of celebrity investors. In a recent Joe Rogan podcast episode, these stars shared their love for the sport.

With that, our list comes to an end. Which Hollywood actor or actress do you think could hold their own in the cage? Share your thoughts below.