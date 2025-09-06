Frustrated UFC Veteran Backed by Commentary for Disputing Stoppage in Paris Event

Brad Tavares hasn’t had the best run in the UFC, as he spent almost fifteen years in the promotion, but has had an up-and-down kind of career. He was back in action at UFC Paris, coming off a win in his last fight. Although he has never fought in any high-profile fight in the UFC, Tavares had a chance to make history at the Accor Arena. But the referee’s decision cost him heavily.

Brad Tavares got a pretty tough challenge from his opponent, Robert Bryczek. The Polish fighter hurt the UFC veteran visibly on two occasions in the first round, as Tavares came back strong in the second round. As we moved to the third round, the fight remained competitive, but the 37-year-old would soon succumb to a TKO loss in the third round, as a barrage of strikes would lead him to cover his head. That prompted the referee to stop the fight.

However, Brad Tavares was not happy with the referee’s decision. As he started explaining to the official about the issue, Michael Bisping, who was commentating on the fight, noticed the drama and said, “Brad Tavares, disputing the stoppage.” Well, the Hall of Fame legend may not have agreed with Tavares, but his fellow commentator, Paul Felder, sided with the veteran, claiming that he had every right to be angry with the referee.

Well, Brad Tavares had the opportunity to surpass Neil Magny and register the most UFC wins by decision, but that could not happen, and both of them are still tied at 14 wins each. However, that’s not the only record he could have set or, at least, broken. There was another one where Tavares could have seen himself surpass a UFC legend.

Brad Tavares missed out on surpassing two records

The middleweight division has been home to some of the biggest record setters and decorated fighters in UFC history. Legends like Anderson Silva, the former 2-time champion, Israel Adesanya, and even Alex Pereira; they’ve made their marks and set their records. Meanwhile, Michael Bisping is another legend who has made his mark as a 185er, especially setting the record for the most wins in the division.

The British MMA legend has sixteen wins in the middleweight division, and guess what? Brad Tavares is also tied with Michael Bisping, as he shares the top spot with ‘The Count’. This is yet another missed opportunity to make his mark in the history books. With another loss, Tavares has not been able to maintain consistency since 2018. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 37-year-old veteran.

Regardless, let us know what you think about the referee's stoppage and Brad Tavares's reaction to it. Should the official let the fight go one for a few more seconds?