“Full of Sh*t”: Dana White Blasts Joe Rogan’s $7M Guest Over False Claims

When you’re busy building the biggest UFC cards while also expanding into new ventures like Zuffa Boxing, it’s easy to lose track of your own health. That’s exactly what happened to UFC CEO Dana White, who turned the UFC from what many once called “human cockfighting” into a legitimate sport. The demands of managing the empire weighed heavily on him – he accumulated considerable weight, and when medical professionals cautioned that a lifestyle change was essential for his survival, White ultimately resolved to make a change.

With unwavering resolve, he achieved a remarkable transformation, largely thanks to the efforts of Gary Brecka. A few years ago, when Dana White was noticeably out of shape, he openly acknowledged his difficulties with sleep apnea and persistent leg discomfort. Following medical evaluations, he received a stark warning: without a shift in his lifestyle, he faced a life expectancy of under 10 years. After numerous unsuccessful efforts to resolve the issue, Dana White finally achieved a breakthrough with Brecka’s involvement.

From that moment on, the UFC CEO eliminated excess and alcohol, adhering to a disciplined diet. Brecka, a polarizing figure in the health arena, played a crucial role in his turnaround. After confronting his own mortality, White has gained a clear understanding of what suits his body and what falls short. That’s exactly why, shortly after celebrating his 56th birthday last month, he took aim at Joe Rogan’s podcast guest for what he deemed to be misleading assertions. What transpired, exactly?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White rips into what he calls the worst strategy

Do you remember the podcast from exactly seven years ago when Joe Rogan sat down with Matthew Walker, the $7 million worth Professor of Neuroscience and Psychology at the University of California? During that conversation, they discussed Walker’s book Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams, where he highlighted how crucial proper rest is, saying that around eight hours, or even five, helps the body recover, stabilize muscles, and function effectively. But now, according to Dana White, you don’t actually need that much sleep!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits; IMAGO

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In Episode 174 of the Cutler Cast, White joined hosts Jay and Matt to talk about the UFC, his upbringing, and his health journey. When Jay Cutler asked how he manages his time, White replied, “I always say I have a lot of things, but time is not one of them. I am at the office most of the time.” When asked if he actually gets enough rest, White admitted, “Yeah, I don’t sleep a lot… I don’t require a ton of sleep like most people do.”

He then recalled watching a clip of Matthew Walker on Rogan’s podcast, where Walker claimed people who say they can function on five hours of sleep are “full of sh-t.” White pushed back, saying, “Yeah, no, dude, you are full of sh-t. I’ve been sleeping five hours most of my life.” He explained that while he usually functions well on little rest, there are rare occasions when he’ll crash for 10 to 12 hours. “I don’t require a lot of sleep. I don’t actually like to sleep,” he added.

But Dana White’s health wasn’t always under control. Gary Brecka, who helped guide his transformation, revealed that White’s condition had once been severe. According to Brecka, his blood levels were so poor that it was shocking he could even sleep at all. “His red blood cell count and hemoglobin levels were so low… I’m surprised you even bend down and tie your shoes,” Brecka said. So how did Dana White beat sleep apnea?

Dana White opts for the safest route

The UFC CEO did everything a reasonable person could to overcome sleep apnea. He consulted several doctors, including one in Los Angeles who suggested a drastic procedure – cutting through his throat to widen it. Horrified by the idea, Dana White immediately abandoned that option. Eventually, his friend and UFC partner, Ari Emanuel, connected him with his own physician, Dr. John Lieurance, a naturopathic doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After a FaceTime introduction, White decided to meet Dr. Lieurance in person to begin treatment, which required no surgery or invasive procedures. Dr. Lieurance explained, “He literally took his private jet, showed up at the front door, and we performed a treatment called Functional Cranial Release.” The technique utilizes endonasal balloon manipulation to exert pressure, effectively opening the nasal passages and sinuses. Crucially, it aids in restoring cranial rhythm, a fundamental movement pattern that enhances overall function.

The collaboration between medical professionals and Dana White’s unwavering resolve led to a successful treatment outcome. In the end, his sleep patterns improved, he shed some pounds, and his overall appearance transformed, giving him a more youthful and vibrant look, reminiscent of his earlier days. What are your thoughts on Dana White’s condition and the treatment he’s receiving?