Gable Steveson Is the “Fast Track” to Replacing Jon Jones, Says UFC Insider

Gable Steveson hasn’t even made his UFC debut, but the noise around him has already shifted to something much bigger. With Jon Jones seemingly stepping away from the sport after his fallout with Dana White and the UFC, former fighter and analyst Chael Sonnen believes the UFC may already have a replacement plan in place.

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Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist with a rapidly growing MMA resume, was officially signed by the promotion during the UFC 327 broadcast. The 25-year-old has already gained momentum with three knockout wins, and having trained under ‘Bones,’ he enters the heavyweight division with both hype and backing.

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But, according to Chael Sonnen, this isn’t going to be a slow build. According to ‘The American Gangster,’ the UFC will push Gable Steveson straight into meaningful fights rather than easing him in. And the motivation for this decision extends beyond skill, as he cited Jon Jones’ difficult relationship with the promotion and his tendency to act on his own terms.

“Jon Jones is by your side, and Jon doesn’t know what he wants to do, and Jon likes to have power over a company,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “One of the best things you can do is to take Jon’s protege and put the protege in Jon’s spot.

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“And that is something that’s gonna happen right in front of us.”

That unpredictability at the top creates a need for stability elsewhere. That’s where Steveson comes in. It’s a big claim, but not without reason. Steveson has real credentials, a strong amateur background, and is now directly associated with one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

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In a division that often struggles to create new stars, he represents a rare opportunity. ‘The American Gangster’ also questioned Jon Jones‘ approach to the business side of the sport, claiming that the former champion isn’t fully engaged in how fights are promoted or positioned.

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“Jon doesn’t pay attention to our industry,” Sonnen continued. “He doesn’t know how you would promote something. He doesn’t know how you would demote something. He just doesn’t understand these types of things.

So I’m gonna just predict for you that Gable’s gonna get a real fast track.

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“Because there again, the quickest way to no longer needing Jon is to have Jon’s student take right; I mean, do you see that? It’s interesting. It’s fun. But it’s also the right thing to do.”

With International Fight Week approaching and Gable Steveson likely to make his UFC debut at UFC 329, the timing only heightens the interest. No opponent has been confirmed as of yet, but if Chael Sonnen’s prediction is accurate, the Olympian may soon face a ranked contender.

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And if this happens, it will be more than just a debut. It will be the beginning of something much bigger, and not just Chael Sonnen but also other veterans of the sport can already see only great things ahead for the 25-year-old.

Darren Till believes Gable Steveson will become the heavyweight GOAT

Chael Sonnen isn’t the only one that believes there are good things ahead for Gable Steveson. As the hype builds, fighters are already looking at him as more than just a prospect. The 25-year-old is more than just the future according to Darren Till; he has the potential to completely redefine the division.

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Till cited Steveson’s wrestling as the biggest factor. It gives him an immediate advantage in a division where no one can match his level of grappling. But he also made it clear that the path to dominance depends on how quickly his striking develops, especially against names like Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, who thrive on the feet.

“If Gable Steveson gets his boxing with calf kicks right on his stand up, that’s all he needs with a bit of sitting down on his shots with a machine gun jab,” Till wrote on X. “He can possibly be the best heavyweight UFC will ever have after Jon Jones.”

It’s a bold claim, especially at this early stage in Gable Steveson’s career, but it highlights both timing and talent. The heavyweight division is now looking for its next defining figure, with Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, and Alex Pereira leading the charge. In that landscape, a dominant wrestler with improving striking doesn’t just fit in—he stands out.