Gable Steveson Not Looking for Dana White’s Attention After Beating Hugo Lezama At MFL 3

After a dominant first-round finish and fans waiting for a UFC callout, Gable Steveson simply said, “I’m going to take a shower, go back to my hotel, and fall asleep.” The Olympic gold medalist didn’t ask for a contract, didn’t mention Dana White, and didn’t try to sell his future at all. The moment came after Steveson stopped Hugo Lezama (11-3) at Mexico Fight League 3 on Thursday. It was another quick win for the heavyweight prospect, but his post-fight reaction stood out more than the finish itself.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Most rising fighters use performances like this to call out the UFC immediately. Steveson did the opposite, keeping his answer short and avoiding any public push toward the promotion despite growing expectations around his debut. Although Gable dominated his fight on Thursday, he showed signs of some inexperience. Lezama landed a huge spinning wheel kick, which prompted debate online about whether Steveson has reached the level required for a UFC contract. Yet, despite the pre-fight messaging, Steveson’s post-fight demeanor told a very different story. Instead of delivering a fiery callout or pushing for Dana White’s attention, the heavyweight standout remained strikingly low-key.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gable Steveson plays it cool after Mexico’s win

“I feel great. I’m getting better each day.” Gable literally sidestepped the question of what comes in later in his career, refusing to spur the conversation of his UFC debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Gable’s steward, Jon Jones, thinks differently. Jones has predicted Steveson will win the UFC heavyweight championship by early 2027. Steveson has already laid out his vision. He previously said that if he wins in Mexico (which he did), he plans to call for his UFC debut at the White House, tying his next step directly to the UFC’s return to Washington. UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard was seen at Steveson’s 15‑second knockout of Billy Swanson at Dirty Boxing Championship 4, and the two later had what Steveson described as a “healthy” conversation about his path toward the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Olympic champion has had a wonderful run in his MMA career till now, after a pair of knockouts that came in a combined 122 seconds, many have been tipping the decorated wrestler for success in the UFC Octagon. There has been talk about Gable Steveson debuting for the UFC later this year, even at the White House event in June, though it amounts to nothing more than rumor at this point. Still, Steveson has done everything in his power to make that dream a reality.

Gable Steveson’s momentum could soon demand Dana White’s attention

ADVERTISEMENT

Gable Steveson marked his entry into the world of mixed martial arts in 2025. Among those eager to see how Steveson fared in his most recent MMA bout is Dana White.

Following UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard’s front-row seat at the heavyweight’s Dirty Boxing knockout, White spoke about the possibility of signing Steveson on The Jim Rome Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you have somebody that’s a physical freak, an incredible athlete, and a guy who has competed at the highest level, and then they start transitioning into a combat sport like this, it’s very interesting,” the UFC brass said.

“We’re definitely keeping our eyes on him, and we’ll see how this plays out,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the heavyweight division in a precarious state due to an injured champion and a roster often criticized for its lack of depth, the UFC could, in theory, feel tempted to accelerate a move for Steveson. However, the reality of facing polished fighters might be a competitive risk, especially with the news of the potential Alex Pereira joining the big boy division.