Gable Steveson Picked as America’s Last Hope After Mike Perry Snubs Top Contender to Carry Jon Jones’ Legacy

In a time when the UFC is starved for American champions, Mike Perry has made it obvious who will not be carrying the mantle forward. On a recent episode of the Overdogs podcast, the BKFC star was as blunt as ever when discussing the next American champion and match Jon Jones‘ legacy, and according to him, it wasn’t Sean Brady. Instead, Perry revealed a wildcard name that surprised all: Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.

“We need an American champion. That’s not Jon Jones,“ he said, as if signaling the end of an era after Jon Jones’ decision to vacate the title. And when Mac Mally mentioned Sean Brady as a possible successor, Perry exploded: “No, f— out of here, dude. What the f—?” For Mike Perry, Brady’s resume, despite a three-fight win run over Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Kelvin Gastelum, does not scream superstardom.

In his opinion, it’s Gable Steveson or bust. It’s a bold choice given that Steveson has yet to enter the UFC Octagon. But it seems like Mike Perry sees something in the Olympic wrestling sensation. Steveson, who has worked in WWE and the NFL, is now solely focused on MMA, training alongside Jon Jones at Syndicate MMA and preparing for a grappling bout against Craig Jones in 2025.

That kind of elite grappling foundation—and the fact that he’s only getting started—might be exactly what Perry is looking for in the “next Jon Jones.” Still, not everyone is convinced. Mac Mally’s reaction summed it up perfectly: “Well, but that’s a Hail Mary, bro.” And he has a point.

While Steveson has the credentials and natural athleticism, rising to the top of MMA requires more than just a wrestling background. Meanwhile, Sean Brady is now ranked #2 in one of the UFC’s most competitive divisions, has a submission victory against a former champion, and has only one loss in his UFC career.

However, in Perry’s opinion, superstardom is more than just rankings; it is about aura, dominance, and possible crossover appeal. Perry’s perspective may appear wild now, but if Gable Steveson delivers on his sky-high promise, we may look back on this episode as prophetic rather than premature.

But it is worth noting that while the BKFC star and co. were busy discussing the next Jon Jones, the real one has already announced his comeback to the promotion.

Mike Perry’s next American champion will have to wait his turn

While Mike Perry plots the future, the past isn’t done yet. Jon Jones announced his return just before the BKFC star floated names like Gable Steveson as potential candidates for the American throne. And not for a title, but to fight in the White House on what could be the UFC’s most patriotic stage yet.

Jones made it clear that he does not care who his opponent is. “I found my reason why,” he tweeted, referring to the UFC’s plan to hold a historic event on America’s 250th birthday. “Donald made his announcement on the morning of the Fourth of July; I called the UFC headquarters that very same afternoon,” he added.

This is not about rankings. It’s about making one final statement in red, white, and blue. Mike Perry’s prediction is currently on hold. The focus will remain on ‘Bones’ for as long as he is active. Even Gable Steveson will have to wait his time, since the original American juggernaut isn’t done making history.