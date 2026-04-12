Gable Steveson Signs With UFC, Debut Timeline Revealed

Former Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has long signaled his intention to join the UFC. While continuing his career outside the promotion, he repeatedly hinted that a deal was imminent. Now, that moment has finally arrived, with the 25-year-old officially signing a contract.

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The announcement came during the UFC 327 broadcast on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Steveson, who attended the UFC event on Saturday with mentor Jon Jones, is expected to make his debut during International Fight Week, likely at UFC 329 on July 11. An opponent for the heavyweight prospect has yet to be announced.

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And Joe Rogan, who has been singing praises for the 25-year-old, is perhaps the most excited for Steveson’s debut.

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“Heavyweight got interesting tonight,” Joe Rogan said during the broadcast. “With Gable coming to the UFC, that is absolutely huge. That guy is my number one prospect in the heavyweight division. He is a tremendous athlete, moves like a cat, that guy is the man, I’m very excited to see him in the UFC.”

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Previously, Steveson revealed that he had signed with Real American Freestyle Wrestling. This caused some concerns among fans about his future in the UFC, but that doesn’t appear to be a problem, as UFC fighters regularly fight on the mat under RAF’s banner. Besides that, Steveson appears to have gathered some experience fighting for other promotions.

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Gable Steveson enters UFC after a 3-0 record

The Olympic gold medalist arrives in the UFC with significant momentum, carrying a perfect 3-0 record in his early mixed martial arts career. All three victories came via first-round stoppage, highlighting not only his dominant wrestling base but also his evolving striking ability.

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Before transitioning to MMA, Steveson built an elite resume, winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics and capturing NCAA Division I titles with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. His brief stint with WWE and an attempted move to the Buffalo Bills further underscored his rare athletic versatility.

Training alongside elite fighters like Jon Jones, Steveson has rapidly developed the tools needed for high-level competition. With his pedigree and early success, expectations are high as he begins his UFC journey. For now, the heavyweight prospect appears to have another fight scheduled.

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He will make his RAF debut in the main event of RAF 09 on May 30, 2026, in Arlington, Texas. Steveson will face UFC veteran Alexandr ‘King Kong’ Romanov in a heavyweight matchup at the College Park Center. With UFC’s announcement, even more eyes will be on Steveson during his upcoming RAF fight.

Many predict the 25-year-old will bring a storm to the UFC’s heavyweight division, especially with Jon Jones in his corner. But the bigger question is, will he end up fighting the man his mentor ducked—Tom Aspinall? And who do you think he will end up fighting in his UFC debut?