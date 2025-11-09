Gabriel Bonfim Addresses Controversial Stoppage in UFC Vegas 111 Main Event

Gabriel Bonfim didn’t just deliver on his promise, he exceeded expectations! Heading into UFC Vegas 111, the 28-year-old Brazilian vowed to “stop” Randy Brown in the second round. “Either I’ll knock him out or submit him. But I believe I’ll knock him out,” Bonfim had said confidently before fight night. And that’s exactly what happened. A perfectly timed knee ended the bout at 1:40 of Round 2.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But the finish didn’t come without controversy. The moment referee Mark Smith waved it off, Brown popped back up protesting the stoppage. On social media, fans and even fighters debated the call. Terrance McKinney called it a “bad stoppage,” while Ariel Helwani chimed in with, “Don’t love the stoppage. He turtle’d right away. Fell badly, no doubt, but was premature imo.” So, was it early? Or did Bonfim’s precision leave no doubt?

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriel Bonfim claps back after debate erupts over referee’s decision in the UFC Vegas 111 main event

For Bonfim, the answer was simple. He didn’t hesitate to defend the referee’s decision at the post-fight press conference as he stated through a translator, “He was asleep, guys. He was knocked out, I thought his eyes were rolling in the back of his head.”

From ‘Marretinha’s perspective, there was no ambiguity. He saw a finish, not a fluke. Watching ‘Rudeboy’ collapse after the knee, the Brazilian believed the referee had no choice but to intervene. The replay did little to calm the debate. It showed Brown’s head snapping back violently as the knee landed, his body dropping stiff before instinct seemed to kick in.

The brief moment between unconsciousness and recovery created an illusion that he’d been stopped too soon. But in combat sports, that split second can be the difference between safety and serious injury. In fact, from the opening bell, Gabriel Bonfim set a punishing pace. His calf kicks chipped away at Brown’s balance, forcing him to switch stances repeatedly. Every time Brown tried to plant and counter, the Brazilian fighter adjusted, using feints and footwork to close the distance. Then, midway through the second, came the moment that has everyone debating whether the referee made the right call or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

That momentary recovery can make a legitimate stoppage look questionable, especially when slowed down on replay. In this case, referee Mark Smith had a fraction of a second to decide. And according to Bonfim, he made the right call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Randy Brown, meanwhile, left the Octagon visibly frustrated, his protest echoing the sentiment of fans who wanted more time. Yet, even those criticizing the stoppage couldn’t deny Bonfim’s sharp performance. The Brazilian looked composed, calculated, and every bit the future contender he’s been billed to be since his Contender Series debut in 2022. With his record now at 19-1 and his UFC streak extended to four, he took aim at a former title challenger in his post-fight call out!

‘Marretinha’ wants to “retire” Colby Covington next

With the mic in his hand after making a statement against Randy Brown, Gabriel Bonfim sent shockwaves through the MMA sphere as he declared, “Colby, stop running away, stop running away. Give me the chance to take you out of the ranking right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was the kind of callout that grabs attention as it was direct, fearless, and perfectly timed. Bonfim had just scored his first knockout in four years, extending his UFC streak to four straight wins. Now, with momentum and confidence surging, he’s aiming straight at one of the division’s biggest names. On paper, it’s a fascinating clash of styles. Colby Covington brings relentless wrestling and suffocating pace. Bonfim brings sharp timing, destructive leg kicks, and composure under fire.

He ended his call-out with, “I’m going to retire him.” So, a fighter who once entered through Dana White‘s Contender Series now wants to test himself against one of the division’s loudest and toughest veterans. The stoppage may have divided fans, but the result left no question about his rise. Calm under pressure, calculated in execution, and brash on the mic, Gabriel Bonfim showed the full spectrum of a future star. Whether the UFC books that matchup remains to be seen, but one thing’s certain: ‘Marretinha’ isn’t waiting for permission to chase greatness!