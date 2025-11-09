Gabriel Bonfim Breaks Silence on Brother’s Loss Before Winning UFC Vegas 111 Main Event

It was a bittersweet night for the Bonfim brothers at UFC Vegas 111. Both came into the weekend with high expectations: two rising Brazilian talents on the same card, each looking to make a statement. But before Gabriel Bonfim could walk out for his first main event, the night had already turned dark for the Brazilian.

Ismael Bonfim lost a second-round TKO to Chris Padilla after a hard weight cut left him exhausted, casting a somber shadow on what was supposed to be a defining night for the family. ‘Marretinha’ headed to the Octagon hours later, carrying more than just his personal ambitions: he fought for pride, redemption, and his family. He delivered, defeating Randy Brown with a nasty second-round knee to move closer to the top ten. But when the lights went out, the 28-year-old didn’t ignore his brother’s earlier loss.

Gabriel Bonfim opens up on brother Ismael’s defeat

At the post-event press conference, Gabriel Bonfim spoke candidly about his brother’s defeat, sounding more like a brother than a fighter. “Guys, we’re family. We’re brothers,” he said via his translator. With his voice firm but full of emotion, he added, “This is part of the game. I have my career; he has his career.”

Sharing his emotions, he further stated that while he mourns the defeat of his brother, the elder Bonfim is celebrating his win. “I’m very sad that he didn’t come out with the win, and he’s sad about that too, but he’s very happy that I got my victory. I’m happy with my victory. We’re family; we love each other. That’s part of the game,” he said in the post-event presser.

It was a genuine and heartfelt moment, a reminder that behind every knockout and highlight reel, personal stories continue to unfold in real time. It is worth noting that while others would have been emotionally rattled, ‘Marretinha’ brought the disappointment into focus. By the time he entered the cage, it was evident that he was carrying both Bonfim brothers’ dreams on his shoulders.

And well, the main event represented the inner fire. Gabriel Bonfim’s early success with leg kicks and quick boxing made Brown cautious, but as the Brazilian found his rhythm, his speed accelerated dramatically. The final knee, clean, swift, and vicious, was a declaration of intent. The younger Bonfim saw it as more than just a victory; it was a form of redemption by proxy, a chance to end the night with pride despite his brother’s earlier heartbreak.

The Bonfim brothers’ performance at UFC Vegas 111 was not perfect, but it was human. One fell, another rose, and both learned. And, as Gabriel Bonfim’s star continues to rise, he’s made it clear that his success would always be theirs. And when it comes to fights, he can predict the outcomes with almost 100% accuracy.

Gabriel Bonfim predicted his second-round finish before the event

When the referee stepped in to call it off, Gabriel Bonfim gave a cool nod, almost as if he’d seen the scene play out in his thoughts. After all, a day or two before the bout, he told MMA Fighting with quiet confidence, “Either I’ll knock him out or submit him. But I believe I’ll knock him out in the second round.” It sounded daring back then, but it now reads more like foresight.

‘Marretinha’ had spent his camp working on his striking technique, knowing that Randy Brown’s range and rhythm could be broken with accuracy rather than pressure. “He’s a lanky guy who fights at a distance,” he’d stated, predicting exactly how the battle would go. Once Bonfim established his range, every strike was deliberate, building up the perfect knee.

It wasn’t by luck; it was the result of real meticulous planning. “I wanted to show a little more of myself,” Bonfim stated before the event, and he did just that. His confidence was not false bravado; it was the conviction of a fighter who knew what he was capable of. Calling your finish before it happens not only shows belief but also control. And at UFC Vegas 111, Gabriel Bonfim proved that he possesses both, while Randy Brown gets stuck planning his next move.