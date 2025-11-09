Gabriel Bonfim Issues Medical Update After UFC Vegas 111 Injury

UFC Vegas 111 was a total wipeout with all the main card fights ending in finishes within the first two rounds. The headliner was no different as Gabriel Bonfim announced himself as a credible up-and-comer at UFC Vegas 110 with an emphatic knockout win. It took Bonfim just two rounds to end Randy Brown with a nasty knee strike. But it appears that the win came at a cost, as it was revealed during the post-fight press conference.

For Gabriel Bonfim, ranked #14 in the welterweight rankings, UFC Vegas 111 marked his 4th win by KO/TKO. The established grappler surprised everyone when he took on the more reputable striker, Randy Brown, and ended the fight in the manner that he did. However, ‘Marretinha’ left the cage limping slightly, and now it’s been confirmed that he suffered an injury.

Gabriel Bonfim reveals injury details

The Brazilian fighter addressed the media after his main event fight, wearing a boot on his right foot. He was injured for sure, but fortunately for the fans who love Gabriel Bonfim, it isn’t that serious. The 28-year-old claims that he’d require a month’s time to recover from the injury he sustained against Randy Brown. “[I will be resting for] 30 days,” Bonfim said at the post-fight presser.

Although the fight didn’t go the distance, it had some great moments of action. Both fighters traded solid strikes; hence Bonfim’s leg bore the brunt of the impacts. But the welterweight fighter remains unfazed. Gabriel Bonfim plans to make as quick a turnaround by commencing his training as soon as his foot heals. “And as soon as I get home, I’m going to the next race and see what’s up,” the 19-1 fighter added.

‘Marretinha’ already has his next opponent in mind, which is the source of his motivation for a quick turnaround. Seeking a bigger name, he called out the former interim champion, Colby Covington, who has been out of action for almost a year since losing to Joaquin Buckley at last year’s UFC Tampa card.

Bonfim wants to end Colby Covington’s career

Since 2022, Colby Covington has fought just three times, losing two while registering one win, which was against the now-retired Jorge Masvidal. His activity has slowed down, and his momentum seems to have hit a brick wall. Covington’s last two fights were very lopsided losses. As the final nail in the coffin for Covington’s career, Gabriel Bonfim wants to send ‘Chaos’ packing.

“Colby, stop running. Stop running away. We are the Bonfim brothers. Give me the chance to knock you out of the rankings… I’m going to retire him,” Gabriel Bonfim said during the post-fight Octagon interview. Covington is 37 years old, and it’s safe to say that he’s in the waning years of his career. But is this the callout that Bonfim needed to make, given that he’s on a hot streak?

Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Tampa: Covington vs Buckley Dec 14, 2024 Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES Colby Covington red gloves reacts after the fight against Joaquin Buckley blue gloves at Amalie Arena. Tampa Amalie Arena Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20241215_szo_fo8_0607

There are fans on both sides of the coin here. While some feel Gabriel Bonfim needs to end Colby Covington, who might not be elite anymore, at least when compared to the modern meta of fighters, others, including veteran journalist Ariel Helwani, believe that he should have targeted someone else. What are your thoughts about Bonfim calling out ‘Chaos’ Covington?