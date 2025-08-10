“Gangster Choke” Earns Anthony Hernandez UFC Vegas 109 Win as MMA World Stunned After “Worst Beatdown” in History

Anthony Hernandez closed out UFC Vegas 109 with a career-best performance, ragdolling Roman Dolidze for over four rounds before securing the win with a rare moving rear-naked choke. The #10-ranked middleweight dominated the #9-ranked Georgian from the initial takedown attempt until the final tap, extending his winning streak to eight. And along with the extension of his win streak, he for sure has left the MMA world in awe.

Hernandez converted the main event into an exhibition of control, grit, and finishing instincts, from applying constant pressure to cruelly allowing his opponent to recover only to take him down again. As a result, the MMA community simply erupted following the submission. Dillon Danis wrote on X, “That was one of the worst beatdowns I’ve ever seen in UFC history #UFCVegas106.”

Ariel Helwani joined in as he described the ending. “That’s one of the most gangster chokes I’ve ever seen. Just straight toughness and bada—ness. Fluffy is a beast. 8 in a row.” Aaron Bronsteter couldn’t help but call for a title shot, as he wrote, “That was a ragdolling of epic proportions. Just filthy. Hernandez should fight for the title very soon. He’s not just beating his opponents; he’s lapping them.”

The fans were just as vocal. Many people urged Hernandez to be promoted to a title bout, with one saying, “He completely dominated tonight. He should get a title shot soon. He deserves it.” Another commented, “He should’ve had a greater fight than this. Give him Strickland, RDR, or a title shot.”

Others commented on the bout’s one-sidedness, using phrases like “ragdolled his a– lol” and the nickname-worthy “Rag Dolled Choke (RDC).” One viewer summed it up, stating, “He could have done this in the second round, playing with his food.”

With an eight-fight winning streak, a top-10 ranking, and a highlight-reel submission that has the sport buzzing, Hernandez’s next move is critical. Whether it’s a title eliminator or a direct championship opportunity, fans and analysts agree: ‘Fluffy’ has outgrown tune-up fights and is ready to face the division’s best. After UFC Vegas 109, one question remains: who will stand in his way next? Well, according to Hernandez, he wants a shot against the winner between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev.

Anthony Hernandez calls for a title shot

Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez wasted little time in aiming for the middleweight title post his eighth straight win. After defeating Roman Dolidze, Hernandez doubled down on his post-fight message: the next step is gold. Speaking with Daniel Cormier inside the Octagon, he made it clear that only the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev will do.

Hernandez said, “I want a title shot. What the f— have I got to do? Give me a title shot and I promise I’ll be the next champ. I want to prove I can take a title… I want to prove I’m the best in the world.” The bout itself demonstrated why Hernandez feels prepared to take that jump. He combined fast strikes with aggressive wrestling, setting the pace from the start.

Dolidze escaped an early attack and a near-TKO in round two, but the damage accumulated. A third-round knockdown set up the finish, and Hernandez’s composure in securing the submission highlighted his transition from prospect to legitimate contender. Even a tiny weigh-in hiccup, a brief half-pound miss that was immediately corrected, did little to detract from his dominant performance.

‘Fluffy’ is already one of the most dangerous threats in the 185-pound division, and with the title race heating up for August, his inclusion adds another layer of excitement to the middleweight storyline.