Georges St-Pierre Exposes UFC’s Dirty Tactics to Sabotage Khabib Nurmagomedov Fight

Georges St-Pierre has always been regarded for his professionalism, but even ‘GSP’ couldn’t hide his confusion at how the UFC handled what could have been one of the most significant superfights in MMA history. After years of fan speculation, the proposed fight between St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov never materialized. Now, GSP is pulling back the curtain on why.

According to him, the UFC’s timing and motivations were way off from the start. In his opinion, the organization delayed the fight for too long, reaching out only after it was no longer necessary. St-Pierre revealed that Dana White did not contact him about the fight until after Khabib Nurmagomedov had retired. And the call surely raised red flags.

“After Khabib retired, Dana called me and asked me if I was interested in fighting Khabib. I found that was strange. I didn’t really believe it,” he explained. It appeared to be a last-minute decision, as both icons had already retired from the sport. What GSP discovered next only added to the confusion.

Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, confirmed that Khabib Nurmagomedov had not been approached at all. “Ali says that wasn’t true,” GSP said, throwing doubt on Dana White’s sincerity. The wasted chance was made worse by GSP’s high regard for ‘The Eagle’ as a fighter.

“I wanted to face him because I considered Khabib, right now, the best fighter in the world,” he explained. And, contrary to popular belief, it was not about acquiring another title or cementing his legacy. St-Pierre was more interested in giving fans a true martial arts clash than winning gold.

“I would rather not do it for a title,” he insisted, recognizing that the UFC’s reluctance sprang from fear, not of the fight failing, but of Georges St-Pierre winning and vacating a belt once again. That, St-Pierre believes, was the true reason the UFC avoided the fight when it counted the most.

“They didn’t want to take the risk of me winning the title and then vacating again,” he told Helwani back in 2020, pointing to his previous pattern after winning belts in two divisions. Even that, he conceded, could be interpreted as a backhanded compliment. “Maybe they saw me as a threat for them. That means maybe they thought I could win the fight.” But would he have actually won the bout had it materialized?

Belal Muhammad and Chael Sonnen drop their prediction on Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

It’s a fight that never took place, yet lives on in the hearts of MMA fans. Even years after both fighters have left the Octagon, opinions remain divided. With GSP claiming that the UFC considered him a “threat” to beat Khabib, the question arises: would he have? According to former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, the answer is a hard no.

When asked who would have won a dream showdown between the two legends, Muhammad didn’t mince his words. “I think that Khabib is the best to ever do it,” he declared during an appearance on Submission Radio. His logic was based on style and dominance.

“I don’t think GSP would have been able to take down Khabib,” he stated, “but I do think that Khabib would have been able to take him down and keep him there.” For ‘Remember The Name,’ the ground game makes the difference, and the conclusion was clear: “I would definitely go with Khabib.”

However, not everyone sees it this way. Chael Sonnen, never one to shy away from a bold take, believes GSP had the advantage. “That’s a fantasy,” he stated on Fight Back before going all in. “I’ve rolled with Georges. I think Georges would’ve beat him.”

Jake Shields, who has trained with both fighters, stood beside him, hesitated to pick a side, but didn’t dispute the take. “He’s obviously really good,” he said of Khabib, “but Georges just has that explosion. I don’t know, tough fight.” A tough fight, indeed. And possibly the greatest one we never received.