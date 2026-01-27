Georges St-Pierre Lays Out Ilia Topuria’s Path to UFC GOAT Status With Crucial Advice

Ilia Topuria didn’t fight at UFC 324, but his presence hovered over the event anyway. The lightweight division took center stage with Justin Gaethje’s brutal five-round win over Paddy Pimblett in the interim title fight, setting up what looks like an inevitable clash with the undisputed champion later this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Yet, while fans debate timelines and matchups, one of the greatest fighters to ever do it has already weighed in on something bigger: Topuria’s place in history. And according to Georges St-Pierre, the path to GOAT status isn’t blocked by skill, it’s blocked by focus.

In an interview revealed by Álvaro Colmenero on X, St-Pierre didn’t hold back his praise. “Absolutely, I think if Ilia Topuria continues as he is doing, stays at this level, he will be the best of all time,” GSP said. Then came the caveat that matters most, “He just needs to stay focused, without distractions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That line carries weight because of who’s saying it. St-Pierre isn’t speculating from the outside. He lived with the pressure of being the standard-bearer. He defended a title through eras, opponents, and stylistic revolutions. And he walked away, then came back years later to win another belt at middleweight.

In the legend’s view, Ilia Topuria already has everything needed to “become the GOAT”, praising him as a complete, well-rounded fighter with no real weaknesses. ‘Rush’ also added that Topuria is already a true champion and a positive role model, with unlimited potential if he stays on his current path.

ADVERTISEMENT

That assessment lines up with what the two-weight champion has already shown. At just 29 years old, ‘El Matador’ is undefeated, a former featherweight champion, and the UFC’s lightweight king after knocking out Charles Oliveira to claim the belt Islam Makhachev vacated when he moved to welterweight.

Few fighters transition divisions without losing momentum, and Topuria didn’t just transition; he detonated. But St-Pierre’s line about “distractions”? That is something he’ll have to deal with as he’s currently taking a hiatus from the sport to deal with his personal life. Yet, that hasn’t stopped him from taking shots at the winner and the loser of UFC 324!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ilia Topuria goes off on Paddy Pimblett and hands Justin Gaethje a chilling warning

The moment Justin Gaethje had his hand raised and Paddy Pimblett tasted his first UFC loss, Topuria fired off a message that was equal parts taunt, warning, and reminder of what slipped away.

Reportedly, original plans had Topuria defending his lightweight belt against Pimblett in Las Vegas. That was the payday. Instead, Topuria stepped away, an interim title was introduced, and ‘The Baddy’ was handed the opportunity of a lifetime against Gaethje.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Little sausage, the only thing you had to do was beat a 38 year old guy,” Topuria wrote on X. “You just lost the biggest paycheck of your life. You were going to get rich if you won.” It was brutal, but accurate. A win would’ve set up a title unification grudge match and a massive financial leap. Instead, Pimblett watched it evaporate in five hard rounds.

Topuria didn’t stop there. He turned his attention to Gaethje, the man now holding the interim belt and standing directly in his path. “Justin, all I can say is congratulations… and I’d like to tell you to get ready, but you’re scr– no matter what.”

That line shows Topuria hasn’t mentally stepped away from competition, even if his body has. While dealing with personal issues, he’s still framing the division around himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The champion has already said he’s targeting a return between April and June, and Dana White has echoed that timeline. Gaethje, meanwhile, is pushing for the unification bout to headline the UFC White House event.

So here’s the tension Georges St-Pierre hinted at. Can Topuria balance personal life, public callouts, and the pressure of expectation without losing focus? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!