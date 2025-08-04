Georges St-Pierre Makes Nostalgic Callback to $30B Franchise Role Fans Still Can’t Stop Talking About

Widely hailed as one of the greatest MMA fighters in UFC history, Georges St-Pierre has also carved out a respectable niche in the world of film and television. He made his acting debut as ‘Georges’ in Never Surrender (2009)—a role that leaned heavily on his fighter persona and required minimal dramatic range. That same year, he portrayed ‘Shaman’ in Death Warrior (2009), once again embracing a combat-focused character. But that’s not all!

St-Pierre later appeared in higher-profile projects, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), where he played the agile mercenary ‘Batroc the Leaper,’ and Kickboxer: Vengeance (2016). However, it seems his personal favorite may be a role he reprised in a spin-off series tied to Captain America in the MCU. Any guesses?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Georges St-Pierre revisits role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Earlier today, he took to Instagram to share a clip from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), a Marvel Disney+ series, in which he reprised his role as the villainous ‘Batroc the Leaper’—a mercenary and martial artist first introduced in The Winter Soldier. “You got to cheer for the bad guy on this one 😁,” he captioned the post, humorously applauding his own performance.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georges St-Pierre (@georgesstpierre) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It’s worth noting that he appeared in multiple episodes of the series, continuing his arc as ‘Batroc’ in action-heavy plotlines tied to the Flag Smashers. This time around, his character enjoyed more screen time, expanded dialogue, and further development compared to his earlier appearance in the MCU. In the featured scene, ‘GSP’—as fans know him—or ‘Batroc,’ engages in a high-stakes mid-air fight with Falcon/Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie.

The series premiered on March 19, 2021, and its debut episode became the most-watched premiere on Disney+ at the time. It also performed well in viewership overall, earning an 81% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.1/10 score on IMDb. However, when compared to other MCU entries like WandaVision and Loki, it trailed slightly in popularity.

Still, the limited series, which ran for one season, secured its place within the expansive Marvel Studios franchise—part of The Walt Disney Company’s entertainment empire, which, till July 2024, generated over $30 billion in revenue, according to company reports. Regardless, when the public came across St-Pierre’s post on Instagram, they seemed as happy as ‘GSP’ about his role.

Sam Wilson, I am not impressed with your performance

Immediately after the post was uploaded, people started pouring in to share their opinions. One user seemed frustrated that more people didn’t know ‘GSP.’ “No [because] I get so angry when ppl don’t know GSP, I need to show them this, like, pls get in the know!!! Just get in the know, eye roll 🙄,” the user commented. Despite his multiple appearances in movies, St-Pierre is mostly popular in MMA circles.

One fan was so impressed by the action sequence, they were left wanting more. “Wish the fight was longer 🦭,” the user commented. Fortunately, compared to his earlier appearances in the MCU, the TV series offered significantly more screen time for him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The next user praised St-Pierre’s action sequence. “Bro just double legged Captain America 😭😭 nothing but 🐐 activities 😤,” wrote the user. Brad Martin was the stunt coordinator for the series, and James Young was the fight choreographer, so perhaps they also deserve some praise.

via Imago Web Summit In Lisbon 2021 UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre speaks at last day in the Web Summit 2021 in Lisbon, Portuga, on November 4,2021 Lisbon Portugal

Meanwhile, this user dismissed St-Pierre’s prime in the UFC and revealed the scariest version of ‘GSP.’ “Avengers gsp is the scariest gsp,” the user wrote. Looking at his career, the 44-year-old was the scariest during his welterweight title reign, where he defended his belt nine consecutive times between 2007 and 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Someone else wanted to see ‘GSP’ even more in the future. “Brooo we need more,” the user wrote. However, it’s unlikely he will appear again in the MCU because ‘Batroc the Leaper’ was killed in the series finale by Sharon Carter.

It’s safe to say the public really liked Georges St-Pierre in the TV show. While he may not have a future role in the MCU, his appearance should boost his overall portfolio. What did you think of his acting?